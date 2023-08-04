Democratic Rep Blasts ‘Feckless’ Garland, Thanks Pelosi for Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., on Thursday blasted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, calling them "weak and feckless."

Boyle said that the Thursday arraignment and arrest of former President Donald Trump "would have never happened" if it was up the the former attorney general and he thanked Pelosi and fellow Jan. 6 Committee members former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

"Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for creating the House Jan 6 Committee. If it were just up to the weak and feckless Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco then today would have never happened," Boyle wrote.

Pelosi launched the House Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riots in June of 2021, while she was still serving as House Speaker.

Trump pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday afternoon during his third criminal arraignment of this year.