Democratic Rep Blasts ‘Feckless’ Garland, Thanks Pelosi for Jan. 6 Committee - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Democratic Rep Blasts ‘Feckless’ Garland, Thanks Pelosi for Jan. 6 Committee

Boyle also thanked Pelosi for creating the House committee on his post

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 10: Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) speaks during a news conference with House Democratic leadership at the U.S. Capitol January 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans passed their first bill of the 118th Congress on Monday night, voting along party lines to cut $71 billion from the Internal Revenue Service, which […]Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., on Thursday blasted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, calling them "weak and feckless."

Boyle said that the Thursday arraignment and arrest of former President Donald Trump "would have never happened" if it was up the the former attorney general and he thanked Pelosi and fellow Jan. 6 Committee members former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

"Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for creating the House Jan 6 Committee. If it were just up to the weak and feckless Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco then today would have never happened," Boyle wrote.

Read More

Pelosi launched the House Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riots in June of 2021, while she was still serving as House Speaker.

Trump pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday afternoon during his third criminal arraignment of this year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.