Democratic Miami Beach Mayor: Biden Should Pardon Trump

The Democratic mayor of Miami Beach in an op-ed writes that he believes former President Donald Trump should be pardoned for the crimes he has been indicted for by President Biden.
"Former President Donald J. Trump, I’m sure, is guilty of every single charge leveled against him, and most Americans know this to be true in their bones," wrote Mayor Dan Gelber in the Miami Herald. "But President Biden should still pardon Donald Trump because the impact an extended trial and sentencing might have on our democracy is just too terrifying."
Gelber argued that Trump's trial will cause partisan unrest and potential political violence. He suggested that former President Gerald Ford's decision to pardon his predecessor to avoid further national strife ought to serve as a model for President Joe Biden to follow.
"Pardoning Donald Trump likely won’t mend the divisions that, regrettably, define us," said Gelber. "But allowing these prosecutions to go forward, will most certainly only make them much worse."
