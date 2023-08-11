Democratic Miami Beach Mayor: Biden Should Pardon Trump - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Democratic Miami Beach Mayor: Biden Should Pardon Trump

Mayor Dan Gelber wrote an op-ed arguing that Trump is both guilty and ought to be pardoned to avoid further polarization in America

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Biden and Donald TrumpSean Gallup/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Democratic mayor of Miami Beach in an op-ed writes that he believes former President Donald Trump should be pardoned for the crimes he has been indicted for by President Biden.

"Former President Donald J. Trump, I’m sure, is guilty of every single charge leveled against him, and most Americans know this to be true in their bones," wrote Mayor Dan Gelber in the Miami Herald. "But President Biden should still pardon Donald Trump because the impact an extended trial and sentencing might have on our democracy is just too terrifying."

Gelber argued that Trump's trial will cause partisan unrest and potential political violence. He suggested that former President Gerald Ford's decision to pardon his predecessor to avoid further national strife ought to serve as a model for President Joe Biden to follow.

"Pardoning Donald Trump likely won’t mend the divisions that, regrettably, define us," said Gelber. "But allowing these prosecutions to go forward, will most certainly only make them much worse."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.