Democratic Leaders Attack GOP Ahead of Debate Over ‘MAGA Extremism’

MILWAUKEE — Democrats have a clear counterattack ahead of the Republican debate Wednesday night: "MAGA extremism" has taken over the GOP and every candidate on the debate stage is out of touch with mainstream American voters.

Democrats are also laser focused on debate host Wisconsin as a critical swing state in the 2024 elections, touting the fact that Democrats have won 15 out of the past 18 statewide elections in the Badger State. That includes the 2020 presidential election, the governor's race and statewide judicial races.

"In Wisconsin, MAGA extremism falls flat," Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said at an afternoon press conference here atop the Hyatt Regency overlooking the city. "The election is a choice between MAGA extremism and common sense."

This type of counter messaging by the opposing party at a big event like a debate is fairly common, as the entire political press corps has descended on Milwaukee ahead of the Fox News debate. That means Democrats have a captive audience before the 9 p.m. EST debate.

One advantage Democrats have is being able to focus on the general election and appealing to swing voters while the Republican field — still dominated by Donald Trump — races to secure ever thinner slices of the conservative base during the primary season.

Every Democratic official who lined up for the afternoon press conference used the word "extremism" over and over.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) greets Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the organization’s summer meeting at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center September 8, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. The president, ahead of the November midterm elections, sharpened his attack against former President […] Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Tonight in prime time Americans will have an opportunity in action to see the most extreme, most divisive ... slate of presidential candidates in history," said Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison. "They want to erase the progress he [Biden] has made on climate change. ... They want to teach our children that slaves benefited from slavery."

Harrison ticked off the name of every Republican on the debate stage, highlighting what he said were far-right policy positions. In particular, he singled out Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38 year old businessman who has surprised the field, saying he's "running around spreading 9/11 conspiracy theories."

Ramaswamy has taken heat for saying he "doesn't believe the government has told us the whole truth" about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

In addition to portraying the Republican field as out of touch on reproductive rights, education and labor issues, Democratic leaders are also trying to tout "Bidenomics" successes, even as President Joe Biden's economic record continues to poll poorly with voters.

"They worked to grow the economy from the bottom up," said Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden and the DNC. "... While Donald Trump had the worst jobs record since Herbert Hoover, President Joe Biden has helped created 13 million new jobs."