Democratic Lawmakers to Whistleblowers: ‘GOP Is Using You’

Democratic lawmaker tells IRS whistleblowers Republicans are 'using you and using your story and using your work to make this argument for themselves'

Published |Updated
Stephen Neukam
Gary Shapley and Joe ZieglerBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats told IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday that House Republicans are exploiting them for political gain by inviting the agents to testify before Congress.

"No where in your deposition did you suggest that there's some larger conspiracy at play here," Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said, "which is what my colleagues on the other side of the aisle would have us believe."

Frost told the two whistleblowers, as they testified during a House Oversight hearing, that they've become mouthpieces for Republican conspiracy to prove "there's a two-tiered justice system that privileges Democrats over Republicans."

Republicans are "using you and using your story and using your work to make this argument for themselves."

Republicans on the committee have aggressively pushed the whistleblowers' claims that prosecutors mishandled the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the president's troubled son, who is scheduled to formally make a guilty plea on July 26 in federal court in Delaware.

