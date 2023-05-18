The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Democratic Lawmakers Revive Push For Federal Reparations 

    The new resolution would urge the federal government to compensate the descendants of enslaved Africans

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    A group of Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday to renew the push for reparations for the descendants of African slaves. 

    Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. unveiled their new resolution, Reparations Now, in front of the Capitol at a press conference. Like other similar resolutions, this one is unlikely to go anywhere in this Congress.

    The resolution urges the federal government to take action to compensate the descendants and is meant to bring attention back to another bill that would create a commission to examine the issue. 

    Bush said the country has a “moral and legal obligation” to provide reparations to Black people for slavery and its resulting racist systems.

    “Black people in our country cannot wait any longer for our government to begin addressing each and every one of the extraordinary bits of harm, all of the harm it has caused since the founding, that it continues to perpetuate each and every day all across our communities, all across this country,” Bush said. 

