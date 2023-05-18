Democratic Lawmakers Revive Push For Federal Reparations 

A group of Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday to renew the push for reparations for the descendants of African slaves.
Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. unveiled their new resolution, Reparations Now, in front of the Capitol at a press conference. Like other similar resolutions, this one is unlikely to go anywhere in this Congress.
The resolution urges the federal government to take action to compensate the descendants and is meant to bring attention back to another bill that would create a commission to examine the issue.
Bush said the country has a “moral and legal obligation” to provide reparations to Black people for slavery and its resulting racist systems.
“Black people in our country cannot wait any longer for our government to begin addressing each and every one of the extraordinary bits of harm, all of the harm it has caused since the founding, that it continues to perpetuate each and every day all across our communities, all across this country,” Bush said.
