Democratic Kansas Gov Laura Kelly Launches PAC to Help Elect Moderates - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Democratic Kansas Gov Laura Kelly Launches PAC to Help Elect Moderates

The group's website features the governor literally walking down the middle of a road to promote reaching across the aisle

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Gov. Laura Kelly addresses the crowd during her watch party at the Ramada Hotel Downtown Topeka on November 8, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. Kelly finds herself in a tight race with Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt in her re-election bidMichael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has launched a Super PAC aimed at electing more moderate candidates.

The Middle of the Road PAC features a website that shows Kelly literally walking down the middle of a road.

It's imagery the governor has deployed before. In an April ad, she celebrated working across the political aisle in Kansas while walking down the middle of a road.

"It's amazing what you can accomplish when you govern from the middle," she said at the time.

Read More

The PAC is aimed at electing "moderate, middle-of-the-road leaders who are laser-focused on supporting policies to improve the lives of all Kansans. Policies that grow our economy and create jobs; that cut taxes for working families and seniors; and increase access to healthcare through Medicaid expansion."

The PAC has earned some pushback already as it plans to campaign for candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

"We need to break the supermajority and the way to do that is electing more Democrats, not electing Republicans," Kansas House Minority Leader Vic Miller told The Kansas City Star in reaction.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.