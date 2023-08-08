Democratic Kansas Gov Laura Kelly Launches PAC to Help Elect Moderates

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has launched a Super PAC aimed at electing more moderate candidates.
The Middle of the Road PAC features a website that shows Kelly literally walking down the middle of a road.
It's imagery the governor has deployed before. In an April ad, she celebrated working across the political aisle in Kansas while walking down the middle of a road.
"It's amazing what you can accomplish when you govern from the middle," she said at the time.
The PAC is aimed at electing "moderate, middle-of-the-road leaders who are laser-focused on supporting policies to improve the lives of all Kansans. Policies that grow our economy and create jobs; that cut taxes for working families and seniors; and increase access to healthcare through Medicaid expansion."
The PAC has earned some pushback already as it plans to campaign for candidates, regardless of party affiliation.
"We need to break the supermajority and the way to do that is electing more Democrats, not electing Republicans," Kansas House Minority Leader Vic Miller told The Kansas City Star in reaction.
