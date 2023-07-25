Democrat Ro Khanna Defends GOP’s Vivek Ramaswamy Against Pro-Trump Preacher’s Attack on Hindu Faith

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., came to the defense of 2024 Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy over a "disgusting and anti-American attack on his faith."

Khanna responded on Monday night to footage of pro-Donald Trump pastor Hank Kunneman suggesting people will have a "fight with God" if they support Ramswamy for president because of the Republican's Hindu faith.

"I have had spirited disagreements with [Ramaswamy]. But this is a disgusting and anti-American attack on his faith," Khanna tweeted. "We are a nation of many faiths, & the fact that so many Christian American Republicans are willing to support Vivek speaks to that ideal."

Ramaswamy recently qualified for the first GOP primary debate and according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, he sits just below Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Mike Pence in support.

Kunneman dismissed Ramswamy as the "new young guy" appealing to younger generations of voters in his speech.

"Those of you that are watching that you like this new young guy — if he does not serve the lord Jesus Christ and stand primarily for Judeo-Christian principles, you will have a fight with God ... You’re gonna have some dude put his hand on something other than the Bible? You’re gonna let him put all of his strange gods up in the White House and we’re just supposed to blink because he understands policies?" he said.

Ramaswamy has addressed his religion before, saying earlier this month the U.S. was founded on "Judeo-Christian values" and he's not running to push religious beliefs.

"I’m not running to be a pastor-in-chief. I’m running to be our commander-in-chief," he told a New Hampshire crowd.