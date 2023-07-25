Democrat Ro Khanna Defends GOP’s Vivek Ramaswamy Against Pro-Trump Preacher’s Attack on Hindu Faith - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Democrat Ro Khanna Defends GOP’s Vivek Ramaswamy Against Pro-Trump Preacher’s Attack on Hindu Faith

The controversial Hank Kunneman told younger voters they would face a 'fight with God' if they supported the Republican candidate in 2024

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at Chicago town hall Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., came to the defense of 2024 Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy over a "disgusting and anti-American attack on his faith."

Khanna responded on Monday night to footage of pro-Donald Trump pastor Hank Kunneman suggesting people will have a "fight with God" if they support Ramswamy for president because of the Republican's Hindu faith.

"I have had spirited disagreements with [Ramaswamy]. But this is a disgusting and anti-American attack on his faith," Khanna tweeted. "We are a nation of many faiths, & the fact that so many Christian American Republicans are willing to support Vivek speaks to that ideal."

Ramaswamy recently qualified for the first GOP primary debate and according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, he sits just below Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Mike Pence in support.

Read More

Kunneman dismissed Ramswamy as the "new young guy" appealing to younger generations of voters in his speech.

"Those of you that are watching that you like this new young guy — if he does not serve the lord Jesus Christ and stand primarily for Judeo-Christian principles, you will have a fight with God ... You’re gonna have some dude put his hand on something other than the Bible? You’re gonna let him put all of his strange gods up in the White House and we’re just supposed to blink because he understands policies?" he said.

Ramaswamy has addressed his religion before, saying earlier this month the U.S. was founded on "Judeo-Christian values" and he's not running to push religious beliefs.

"I’m not running to be a pastor-in-chief. I’m running to be our commander-in-chief," he told a New Hampshire crowd.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.