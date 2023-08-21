Democrat Jacky Rosen Must Battle Biden Baggage to Slow GOP Surge in Nevada

LAS VEGAS – Jacky Rosen knows better than anyone what it takes to beat an incumbent senator saddled by an unpopular president in Nevada.

She did it five years ago. But now Rosen is the candidate looking to avoid the fate she delivered.

Rosen rose from political newcomer to short-lived congresswoman to United States senator in 2018 by defeating incumbent Sen. Dean Heller, seizing on the Republican’s own missteps and then-President Donald Trump’s vast unpopularity in Nevada to handily win the seat. Heller struggled with his relationship with Trump throughout the campaign. At times he kept the president at arm’s length; at others, Heller embraced the bombastic leader.

Six years later, Rosen is in a not-entirely dissimilar position – Democratic President Joe Biden is unpopular in Nevada, the economy is still recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus and Republicans see inroads in the state’s most populous county. That combination, Republicans argue, makes Rosen one of the most vulnerable senators as they seek to take control of the narrowly divided legislative chamber.

But where Heller struggled with Trump, Rosen is all-in on Biden.

“Yes,” Rosen said during an interview with The Messenger when asked whether she would happily campaign next to Biden in the coming months, a decision she will have to make as Nevada will be a premier battleground state in the presidential election. “I think what we have to talk about are the policies that we put in place.”

Rosen’s appearance at the Carpenter’s Union – and in two interviews with The Messenger – affirmed her campaign’s plan to run alongside Biden in Nevada, tying her fate to that of the first-term president. In a brief speech during the roundtable, Rosen mentioned the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden-backed spending plan that passed the Senate by one vote in 2022; the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, another Biden priority that invested billions into infrastructure reform after it was passed in 2021; and her role in the Biden administration’s efforts to expand rural broadband access. Rosen later touted the PACT Act, a Biden-backed plan to improve healthcare through the Veterans’ Administration, and the CHIPS and Science Act, a 2022 bill to increase spending on technology manufacturing. And when asked about the economic pain Nevadans are feeling, Rosen said she understands the pain and touted a slew of actions taken by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

“As I go around the state and listen, I try to listen to the concerns people have about rising costs, housing costs, about their jobs. I put myself through college as a waitress. … I get it. I understand how people are feeling,” she told The Messenger. “You never forget how hard you worked. ... That never leaves you. And I get how families are feeling.”

The issue for Rosen in Nevada is that while the economy is improving, in part because of some of Biden's actions, sky-high unemployment and the collapse of the tourism industry during the coronavirus pandemic are still fresh in voters’ minds. Gas prices remain stubbornly high. Inflation is a top concern. And in 2022, voters ousted the relatively popular Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak because of the impact his health orders had on tourism, the lifeblood of much of Nevada.

It’s why Democrats in the state often tout the fact that Rosen votes with Biden less than almost any other Democrat – 92.5% of the time, according to some counts – and why the senator herself boasts that she is often rated as one of the most bipartisan senators in the country.

But when Rosen touts her record, it’s almost exclusively the work she has done with Biden.

“When you're an incumbent, you run on how you've been dealing with people, and that's really important,” Rosen said. “We had the message that we were going to deliver, and we have delivered.”

'A true purple state'

One of Rosen’s biggest challenges is that the state that elected her in 2018 is so transient that vast numbers of voters have not only never voted for Rosen, they don’t really know who she is. And while it was once common for Democrats to win the all-important Clark County (home to Las Vegas) by double digits, it has steadily shifted towards Republicans. A recent Morning Consult survey had good news for Rosen: 44% of registered voters in Nevada approved of the job she’s done, compared to 34% who disapproved. But also some room for her to work: 23% either didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion of the senator.

This isn’t an entirely new problem for Rosen, who served in the House for mere months before she – spurred on by late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid – ran for Senate. Even Reid, the father of Nevada Democrats who passed away in 2021, admitted Rosen was an unknown before she ran for Senate, saying in 2016 that his recruit “didn’t have a really long resume, other than being a wonderful person.”

Rosen acknowledged those challenges on Thursday.

“When you're an incumbent, you run on how you've been dealing with people, and that's really important,” she said, adding that the transient population is “particularly unique to Nevada, so, of course, we will all have that challenge.”

Although Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was able to defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in 2022, the narrowness of the win – less than one percentage point — has enthused Republicans, especially the fact that she only carried Clark County by 8 percentage points in 2022, compared to 11 percentage points six years earlier.

While Democrats overperformed nationwide in 2022, the performance in Nevada raised questions about the infrastructure built by Reid, which has come to be known as the “Reid Machine.” Cortez Masto, in an interview with The Messenger, dismissed any suggestion that voters are hungry for some of what Republicans promise.

“Nevada is a true purple state. You can't take anything for granted,” said the newly re-elected senator, noting the growing number of unaffiliated voters. “That tells me that people are tired of the party politics and they're just looking for people that are going to be there on their behalf. That's Jacky Rosen. … It's not a Republican who's going to come in by trying to turn this state into a state that doesn't support a woman's right to choose. It's not a Republican that's going to come in and say that the last election was stolen.”

And it does appear that while the Reid machine may have changed after the senator’s passing, it remains strong in Nevada, especially in the way it helps invigorate outside organizations in the state and empower Nevada’s powerful unions – none more so than Culinary Union Local 226.

The union, whose members make up most of the hospitality workers in Nevada, helped re-elect Cortez Masto in 2022 – partly because of the extensive work they did after the election to ensure that voters who had voted but made a mistake on their ballot took the time to “cure” their ballot. And top organizers at the operation said they plan to be all-in for Rosen in 2024, even matching the nearly 1 million doors they knocked on in that last cycle.

“Nobody should take Nevada for granted,” said Melissa Morales, the founder of Somos PAC, an organization that works to boost Latino turnout in Nevada. “But if there is one thing we are betting on it’s the ever-growing power of Nevada’s hardworking Latino voters to decide elections. Somos is battle-tested — having made major investments and won in states like Nevada for multiple cycles now — and come 2024 we will be battle ready once again.”

Encouraged Republicans

Republicans are bullish on their chances in Nevada. Although all eyes are focused on the three red states with Democratic senators – Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia – a number of top Republican operatives rate Nevada, not races in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, as their next best hope at flipping a seat.

The GOP has been making inroads in populous Clark County, home to 72% of the state’s population, leading Democrats to even argue the days of double-digit wins in the county are over. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, on his way to winning the state, only lost the county by under 6 percentage points in 2022, a significant departure from past cycles.

“I would say we have a better opportunity in Nevada than in Pennsylvania, given the trends we have seen and the success we have seen over the last few cycles,” said a national Republican operative who has worked in Nevada. The operative noted that although Rosen may have defeated Heller by 5 percentage points in 2018, Trump lost the state by less in 2020, Cortez Masto only narrowly won and voters ousted a Democratic governor.

“This isn’t rocket science,” said Jeremy Hughes, a top Lombardo adviser, when asked about the governor's path to victory. “Talk to [voters] about the issues they care about and explain to them why your view is better than your opponent's view. You do that and I like your chances.”

Enter Sam Brown

Whether Republicans can take advantage of this improved standing lies on Sam Brown, national Republican’s chosen candidate to take on Rosen, and the group of other Republicans looking to deny Brown that opportunity.

Brown, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who earned a Purple Heart for his service, ran for Senate in 2022 – and where he is the national Republican’s chosen candidate this cycle, he was the candidate pestering the chosen candidate, Adam Laxalt, two years ago. Republican operatives now say they were impressed with Brown’s ability to challenge Laxalt in the primary, despite the fact that the former Nevada Attorney General had nearly every major Republican behind him. It’s a dramatic turn for Brown, who spent much of 2022 questioning the same national Republicans who are now backing his campaign.

And as he did two years earlier, Brown is coming under direct attacks from multiple candidates – namely Jim Marchant, a former state assemblyman and one of the most vocal purveyors of the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and Jeffrey Ross Gunter, a Trump donor and the former president’s former ambassador to Iceland – who are labeling the veteran a “serial election loser” and “the establishment,” basically taking a page out of the playbook he used against Laxalt.

It hasn’t been a clean launch for Brown, either, who has struggled to answer questions about his support for Trump – a presidential candidate he may have to run alongside – and Democrats are confident they are sitting on a wealth of opposition research that will be launched at the Republican candidate, should he win the nomination.

Rosen may not be publicly cheering the Republican infighting – but she certainly is enjoying it.

“It's shaping up to be quite the messy and MAGA Republican primary, that's for sure,” she said. “They're all pretty much the same side of a MAGA coin. I can tell you each one of them believes some version of the big lie, the election lie. I can tell you that each one of them wants to institute a nationwide abortion ban.”

Asked about if she prefers any one candidate, Rosen quipped: “They're just going to have to work that out amongst themselves, but I don't see much difference in their views.”