Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear Says He’s ‘Never’ Supported Sex Change Surgery for Minors, but Supports ‘Gender-Affirming Care’
'I have never supported gender reassignment surgery for kids – and those procedures don’t happen here in Kentucky,' Beshear said in an ad
In a new campaign ad titled "Parents" from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, he addresses his Republican gubernatorial opponent Attorney General Daniel Cameron's claims that Beshear supports sex change surgeries for children saying they are "not true."
"I have never supported gender reassignment surgery for kids – and those procedures don’t happen here in Kentucky," Beshear said in the ad.
Beshear and his team clarified that he supports "gender-affirming care" for minors.
"Andy Beshear has always been clear that he does not support gender reassignment surgery for minors – which doesn’t happen in Kentucky," Beshear's campaign manager, Eric Hyers, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Daniel Cameron and his allies are pushing a blatantly false attack because they know they can’t win talking about Cameron’s record, which includes supporting cuts to teacher pensions and backing schemes to divert money out of our public schools."
Polling shows that Beshear has maintained one of the highest approval ratings for a state governor, especially being a Democrat in a red state.
"As governor and as a father, Andy Beshear will always support parents, because he understands that parents know what’s best for their kids – not politicians in Frankfort or Washington," Hyers added.
But Cameron's campaign maintains that Beshear's record says otherwise, pointing to his March veto of a bill to ban gender transition surgeries for minors and his veto of the Fairness in Women's Sports Act last year that would have prohibited biological males from participating in girls sports.
"Andy Beshear supports sex-change surgeries for kids because he vetoed the bill banning them in March," campaign surrogate and Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Sean Southard said in a statement. "Now, in the heat of a campaign, Andy Beshear is misleading voters about his true beliefs. It’s a shame, and Kentuckians are smart enough to see through Andy Beshear’s lies."
The general election for the Kentucky gubernatorial race is on Nov. 7.
