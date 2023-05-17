Donna Deegan has become the first woman and only the second Democrat in 30 years elected mayor of the Florida city after a shocking upset in the runoff on Tuesday.

The Tributary, a local paper, reports that 62-year-old Deegan faced tough odds in the race, with her opponent Republican Jaxonville Chamber CEO Daniel Davis outraising her four-to-one.

The two candidates had previously led the field in the city’s March primary.

As noted by NBC News, Davis was also endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Deegan, a former television news anchor, held a 52-49 advantage over Davis, with all of the city’s 186 precincts reporting. She will replace current Republican Mayor Lenny Curry.

“We made history tonight, folks,” Deegan said during an event after her victory, per WJXT. “It is a brand new day for Jacksonville, Florida.”

Deegan said Davis called to express his support.

“I just received a very nice phone call from Daniel Davis who said to me that he is rooting for me and he will work for me to create a city that works for all of us,” Deegan said, per WJXT. “He is ready to work together and I’m ready to work with him and everybody else who loves this city to make this city everything it can be.”

Deegan told the crowd that she wanted to “lead with love over fear.”

“As much as I wanted to win this race for the people of Jacksonville, I wanted love to win,” First Coast News reported. “I made a decision when I got into this race that no matter what happened, no matter what the landscape looked like, we were going to lead with love over fear, we would not go with division, we would go with unity...”

The outlet said Deegan planned to ask more police to patrol the city’s streets while also putting more funds toward intervention and prevention programs.

NBC News said Deegan’s win would help Florida Democrats after the party experienced major losses in the state over recent years, including during the midterm election cycle in 2022.