Democratic Congressman Casts Doubt Over RFK Jr.'s Party Leanings

Phillips, who has previously floated a presidential run himself, also said he has not decided whether or not he plans to run against President Joe Biden

Eva Surovell
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said he does not believe that presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a true Democrat in an appearance Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation, joining a field of fellow party members clashing with Kennedy over various topics.

“I don’t believe him to be a Democrat,” Phillips said.  “That’s why we need alternatives.” 

Throughout his bid for the presidency so far, Kennedy Jr. has clashed with congressional Democrats over previous controversial comments and vaccine skepticism, among other issues.  

Phillips, who has previously floated a presidential run himself, also said he has not decided whether or not he plans to run against President Joe Biden. The representative encouraged other Democrats to file for candidacy, adding that if the party doesn’t listen to voters who remain unenthusiastic about a second term for Biden, he believes the consequences will be “disastrous.”

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) attends a news conference on Iran negotiations on Capitol Hill, April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC.
If Biden remains the nominee, Phillips said he thinks the president can beat former president Donald Trump.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Phillips cited a recent New York Times/Siena College poll that demonstrates the majority of Democrats would prefer a candidate other than Biden in the 2024 presidential race. Biden still holds a commanding lead against his opponents Kennedy and Marianne Williamson.

“My call is to those who are well positioned, well prepared, have good character and competency — they know who they are — to jump in, because Democrats and the country need competition,” Phillips said. 

If Biden remains the nominee, Phillips said he thinks the president can beat former president Donald Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination. Trump is facing three separate criminal cases in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C. 

Phillips also said he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris is “absolutely qualified” to be president, but did not clarify whether Harris should be Biden’s “heir apparent” should the president reverse his decision to seek the party’s nomination. 

“I think the answer is really simple — competition,” Phillips said. “Democracy means the freedom to make choices, and we don’t have many of them.” 

