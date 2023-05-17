Democrat Cherelle Parker Wins Primary for Philadelphia Mayor

Cherelle Parker, a Democrat, won Philadelphia's mayoral primary on Tuesday night, setting her up for possibly becoming the first woman to serve as the city's mayor.

Parker defeated five Democratic candidates, including Helen Gym, a progressive who was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.



If she wins the Nov. 7 election against Republican David Oh, Parker would become the city's 100th mayor.

The current mayor, Jim Kenney who is a Democrat, is serving his last term.