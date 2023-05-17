The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Democrat Cherelle Parker Wins Primary for Philadelphia Mayor

    Parker is seeking to replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who is term-limited.

    Kelly Rissman
    Cherelle Parker, a Democrat, won Philadelphia's mayoral primary on Tuesday night, setting her up for possibly becoming the first woman to serve as the city's mayor.

    Parker defeated five Democratic candidates, including Helen Gym, a progressive who was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

    If she wins the Nov. 7 election against Republican David Oh, Parker would become the city's 100th mayor.

    The current mayor, Jim Kenney who is a Democrat, is serving his last term.

