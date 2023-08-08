Dem Senator: Tuberville ‘Prepared to Burn the Military Down’ With Holds - The Messenger
Politics.
Dem Senator: Tuberville ‘Prepared to Burn the Military Down’ With Holds

Murphy said he hopes Senate Republicans and Democrats are able to come to a 'creative solution'

Eva Surovell
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Tuesday said Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is “prepared to burn the military down,” referencing the Alabama senator’s refusal to pass hundreds of promotions for military officers over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy.

After attending the Senate’s pro forma session, Murphy said he hopes Senate Republicans and Democrats are able to come to a “creative solution,” The Hill reported

“I think everybody’s been hoping that Sen. Tuberville would back down, and I think we have to come to the conclusion that that is not happening and that he is prepared to burn the military down,” Murphy said. “Maybe Republicans were hopeful that leading up to the August break he would relent. He didn’t, and we now have to adjust our strategy.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Tuberville is opposed to to a Pentagon policy that permits members of the military to be reimbursed for travel to seek abortion care.Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images
Tuberville has blocked nominees in the Senate from receiving promotions for over 250 high-ranking military officers over his opposition to a Pentagon policy that permits members of the military to be reimbursed for travel to seek abortion care. The hold will stretch until at least September, when members of Congress will return from the August recess.

Despite the criticism garnered from several Republicans on Capitol Hill, lawmakers in Alabama have praised Tuberville.

