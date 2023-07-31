Dem Rep on Hunter Biden Business Partner’s Closed-Door Testimony: ‘No Shred of Evidence’ President Was Involved With Son’s Dealings

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., on Monday, said after Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer delivered closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee that there was "no shred of evidence" that President Biden had any involvement with his son's business dealings.

Goldman, who is a member of the committee, also said that Archer confirmed that while he was present often when the president and his son spoke, it was never beyond pleasantries.

"It's kind of a preposterous premise to think that a father should not say hello to people that his son is at dinner with," Goldman said. "And that is literally all the evidence is."

Archer’s testimony was part of an Oversight Committee probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukrainian firm Burisma, and whether the Bidens lobbied to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

Archer spoke to the committee on Monday, after canceling a number of times since his subpoena in June.

On Saturday, the DOJ sent a letter to a federal judge asking for a date for Archer to surrender and begin a one-year sentence in prison for a fraud conviction. The Department later clarified that they had no intention of having Archer begin his sentence before his testimony on Monday.

Democrats have accused the GOP of using the investigation to smear the Biden family prior to the 2024 presidential elections. On Monday, Goldman also mentioned former President Donald Trump in his statements.

“Let's not let the Republican projection, because Donald Trump has used his perch and his power purely for his own personal gain, make everybody think that that's normal,” Goldman said. “That's not normal.”

Updated at 1:45 p.m.