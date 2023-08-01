Dem Rep Goldman Calls for Release of Hunter Biden Business Partner Devon Archer’s Oversight Transcript

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., on Monday called for House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to release the transcript from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer's closed-door Congressional testimony.
During an appearance on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Goldman accused Comer of sending out "misinformation" and said that the full transcript would prove that President Joe Biden had "nothing to do" with his son's business dealings.
Cooper asked Goldman for his reaction to Comer's statement following Archer's testimony in which the chairman said that Biden "lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved."
Goldman said that he did not think that statement was an "accurate" description of the testimony.
“And I would urge Chairman Comer rather than to continue to send out misinformation about what transpired in the transcribed interview, to actually put out the transcript, which he can do as soon as he wants,” Goldman said.
Archer testified during his closed-door interview with the committee that Hunter Biden had sold the "illusion" of access to his father to business partners.
Goldman says that the closed-door testimony did not actually prove any connection between the president and his son's foreign business activity.
"Because I think anyone who reads that transcript and I was there, so I can tell you what happened, would come away from that believing that Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, derive no benefit from it received no money and did not know about anything that Hunter Biden was doing, nor did he ever discuss it with Hunter Biden or the business associates," Archer told Cooper.
