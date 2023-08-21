Dem Rep Dean Phillips Casts Doubt on 2024 Run as He Urges Biden to ‘Pass the Torch’

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is casting doubt on a rumored 2024 challenge to President Joe Biden.

In an interview with The Star Tribune over the weekend, the Democrat said running for president "is not something as of today that I see happening for a number of reasons."

Phillips has urged Biden to "pass the torch" and for other Democrats to enter the primary race, and he said he's viewing September as the firm time when he'll need an official 2024 decision.

"Setting up a competitive campaign, the infrastructure, the people, the systems in multi-states, requires a tremendous amount of effort and time, and there are people who have laid that groundwork. I'm not one of them," he said. "Perhaps in the future. We'll see about that."

Phillips said he will support Biden if he is the party's nominee despite his "concerns."

In a recent interview, Phillips mentioned names like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as potential Biden 2024 challengers he would support.