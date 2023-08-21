Dem Rep Dean Phillips Casts Doubt on 2024 Run as He Urges Biden to ‘Pass the Torch’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Dem Rep Dean Phillips Casts Doubt on 2024 Run as He Urges Biden to ‘Pass the Torch’

The vocal critic of the president's 2024 plans revealed when his final decision will be made

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
If Biden remains the nominee, Phillips said he thinks the president can beat former president Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is casting doubt on a rumored 2024 challenge to President Joe Biden.

In an interview with The Star Tribune over the weekend, the Democrat said running for president "is not something as of today that I see happening for a number of reasons."

Phillips has urged Biden to "pass the torch" and for other Democrats to enter the primary race, and he said he's viewing September as the firm time when he'll need an official 2024 decision.

"Setting up a competitive campaign, the infrastructure, the people, the systems in multi-states, requires a tremendous amount of effort and time, and there are people who have laid that groundwork. I'm not one of them," he said. "Perhaps in the future. We'll see about that."

Phillips said he will support Biden if he is the party's nominee despite his "concerns."

In a recent interview, Phillips mentioned names like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as potential Biden 2024 challengers he would support.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.