Dem Rep. Dan Goldman, GOP Rep. Byron Donalds Trade Barbs Over Hunter Biden Business Associate Testimony

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., exchanged blows over what exactly came out of the closed-door testimony this week by Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.

In a Tuesday post on X, Donalds criticized CNN and MSNBC by accusing them of ignoring the Archer testimony and accusations of corruption against Hunter Biden and his family.

Goldman responded with a clip of his interview on MSNBC where he discussed the testimony and said Archer absolved the president of any direct involvement in his son's foreign business dealings.

Archer reportedly testified Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of the influence of his father in deals.

"This must have happened before you woke up," Goldman wrote to Donals.

"That's cute [Goldman]. I noticed that they had you on at the bottom of the hour, and no one is there to give the other side. Typical for MSNBC. [James Comer] or I would had loved to get an invite. Oh well, keep settling for Willie Giest," Donalds tweeted back.

Goldman fired back by saying he was present for the entire testimony unlike Donalds.

"I think MSNBC wanted members who were actually present for the entire testimony, [Donalds], and unfortunately I was the only one. In fact, neither you nor [Comer] were there at all, so what value would you add? Unless you have the transcript…" Goldman wrote.

Goldman has called for the release of the transcript from Archer's testimony.

Donalds accused MSNBC of not wanting to hear "ALL the elements of the Biden family corruption."

"So [MSNBC] doesn't want to talk about ALL the elements of the Biden Family Corruption?? They just want to hear you spin. Why am I not surprised!" he wrote.