Dem Rep Calls for Release of Footage of GOP Colleague’s Rant Against Senate Pages

Rep. Van Orden reportedly chewed out Senate pages in vulgar fashion for taking pictures in the Capitol dome

Alec Dent
Derrick Van Orden, Congressional candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, speaks to guests during a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on August 05, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., in a letter Monday called on House leadership to release security footage showing Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., cursing out a group of Senate pages.

“It is critical that members of the public, including [Orden’s] constituents in Wisconsin’s Third District, know the truth of what happened that evening,” Pocan wrote to Chairman of the House Administration Committee Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

On July 26, Van Orden had an incident with a group of pages — 16 or 17 year olds who work in the Senate for a semester — in vulgar fashion. According to a transcript obtained by The Hill, Van Orden approached the aides while they were lying in the ground taking pictures of the Capitol dome and said: “Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little s‑‑‑‑. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of s‑‑‑].”

Van Orden then asked the high schoolers: “Who the f‑‑‑ are you?” After being informed that they were pages, Van Orden then told them: “I don’t give a f‑‑‑ who you are, get out,” adding “You jackasses, get out.”

Pocan also noted in his letter that one witness alleged Van Orden was behaving in a physically threatening manner as well.

“If the widely shared reports are accurate, Representative Van Orden’s behavior toward the pages on July 26 was completely unacceptable and further calls into question his fitness for office,” said Pocan.

Van Orden has defended his behavior, saying in a statement: “I have long said our nation's Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room."

Van Orden, whose colorful past includes an incident where he reportedly yelled at a teenage library worker, has been widely criticized for his behavior. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,  and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., decried Van Orden’s actions and his refusal to apologize 

