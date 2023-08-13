Dem Raskin: Hunter Biden ‘Did a Lot of Wrong and Really Unlawful Things’

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is telling "political people" to stay out of Hunter Biden's legal drama and "allow the justice system to run its course."

Appearing on ABC's This Week with Jonathan Karl, Raskin called the process of getting a special counsel assigned to Hunter Biden's case "bumpy" and admitted the president's son did "a lot of really unlawful and wrong things."

"We’ve all seen clear that this guy was addicted to drugs and did a lot of really unlawful and wrong things," he said.

David Weiss was recently appointed special counsel in regards to Hunter Biden following a plea agreement falling apart. Earlier this year, congressional Republicans pressed for Weiss, nominated by former President Donald Trump to be a U.S. attorney, to be named a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Hunter Biden had previously agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion and a gun charge after a years-long Department of Justice investigation.

Republican lawmakers, however, have continued to accuse the president's son and President Joe Biden himself of corruption. The president has insisted he was never involved in his son's foreign business dealings.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified recently that Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father, revealing multiple phone calls involving business associates and his father, but none where business was directly discussed.

"This is why we have a Justice Department. Let’s just let them do their job," Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said on Sunday.

Raskin said the problem of families profiting off of political offices is widespread beyond Hunter Biden.

He recommended his colleagues stay out of process now.

"From my perspective, it is the rule of law and the justice system working itself out the way that it does and, obviously, it's bumpy and this side or that side doesn't necessarily prefer this course of events," he said. "But our job, I think, as political people is to allow the justice system to run its course."