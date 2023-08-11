Dem Political Strategist James Carville Slams Trump, No Labels, Says Democrats ‘Just Don’t’ Lose Elections

Democratic political strategist James Carville offered his unfiltered thoughts on the 2024 race for the White House in an interview with The Hill this week.

The strategist said he is confident in Democrats to come out on top in 2024, nodding to the party's success in local races like those in Jacksonville, Fla., and Colorado Springs, Colo., where a Democrat and an independent beat out Republicans.

"President’s approval rating is historically not very good. The direction of the country is historically bad. Image of the party is not much," he said. "But we don’t lose elections. We just don’t."

Although he did tell The Hill that Democrats are "vulnerable" when it comes to the Senate map.

"We have a very vulnerable, exceedingly vulnerable Senate map," he said of Democrats. "But if we are August of 2024, with a 41.4 percent approving rating and a 69 percent wrong track, it’s going to be hairy."

He also slammed former President Donald Trump's chances at taking the GOP to the finish line in the presidential election because of Trump's legal woes piling up.

"First of all, I don’t know how much longer he can live at this rate and this kind of stress," Carville said. "If something happened, he’s convicted — I don’t know what — I think they hate everybody in the field, and everybody that’s run against him, in their mind, is aiding and abetting the enemy."

Carville also shaded No Labels, a self-proclaimed centrist party for people who are "tired" and extremists on the left and right, criticizing them for not submitting any financial disclosures over where their donations are coming from.

"No Labels is my favorite," he said. "They won’t tell you where their money comes from; they say they’re funded by undisclosed corporate dark money. And they won’t take a position on anything. "

"But yet they’re offering the American people something new and fresh," Carville added. "That’s a good line of f—ing bullshit there."