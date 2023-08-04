Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin to ‘Crack Down on Illicit Crypto’ to Protect National Security: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin to ‘Crack Down on Illicit Crypto’ to Protect National Security: Report

'North Korea has methodically built its expertise in digital assets over the past few years,' three Democratic senators wrote in a letter

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A missile launch from North Korea in March 2023, seen on TV in Seoul.JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., sent a letter to the White House and Treasury Department Thursday urging them to release information about efforts to thwart North Korea’s dependence on stolen cryptocurrency, which is funding their nuclear program, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The three Democratic lawmakers say Pyongyang’s evading of sanctions due to their growing reliance on their digital assets is a threat to national security.

"North Korea has methodically built its expertise in digital assets over the past few years," the senators wrote to Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, and Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department.

Their letter said the Treasury Department "must act quickly and decisively to crack down on illicit crypto activity and protect our national security."

Read More

North Korean hackers has reportedly stolen more than $3 billion worth of crypto since 2018 and have used the money to build 50% of their ballistic missile program, U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal. The country's missile attempts and launches have grown rapidly more successful.

The letter also requests information about the facilitation of the exchange of crypto assets for other assets like nuclear weapon material, where the actors conducting these exchanges are located, what the administration is doing about it.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.