Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin to ‘Crack Down on Illicit Crypto’ to Protect National Security: Report

Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., sent a letter to the White House and Treasury Department Thursday urging them to release information about efforts to thwart North Korea’s dependence on stolen cryptocurrency, which is funding their nuclear program, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The three Democratic lawmakers say Pyongyang’s evading of sanctions due to their growing reliance on their digital assets is a threat to national security.
"North Korea has methodically built its expertise in digital assets over the past few years," the senators wrote to Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, and Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department.
Their letter said the Treasury Department "must act quickly and decisively to crack down on illicit crypto activity and protect our national security."
North Korean hackers has reportedly stolen more than $3 billion worth of crypto since 2018 and have used the money to build 50% of their ballistic missile program, U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal. The country's missile attempts and launches have grown rapidly more successful.
The letter also requests information about the facilitation of the exchange of crypto assets for other assets like nuclear weapon material, where the actors conducting these exchanges are located, what the administration is doing about it.
