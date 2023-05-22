The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to Retire

    Carper also encouraged Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester to run for his open Senate seat.

    Published |Updated
    Matt Holt
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat, will retire from the Senate rather than seek reelection in 2024. 

    At a press conference on the banks of the Christina River, Carper said it was the ideal time to step aside with the Democratic Party of Delaware in a much stronger position than when he first got into politics. 

    “If there was ever an opportune time to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation, it’s coming, and it will be here on January 3, 2025,” Carper said on Monday.

    Carper, 76, is a fixture of Delaware politics. First elected to the House of Representatives in 1982, he served two terms as Governor from 1993-2001 and then was elected to the Senate, defeating incumbent Republican Sen. William Roth.

    Read More

    In 2018, Carper faced a primary campaign from his left flank and won 65 percent percent of the vote before winning the general election easily. 

    Last fundraising quarter—spanning January through the end of March—Carper hauled in $195,000 and had a little more than $600,000 cash on hand. 

    Carper is the fourth senator to announce their retirement. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, and Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow—all Democrats—have announced they will not seek another term. 

    A close ally of President Biden, Carper was recently named to the 46th’s presidential reelection advisory board. 

    Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware’s lone House member, has said she would be interested in running for Senate if Carper retired. In his remarks announcing his retirement, Carper hinted that he would support her if she decided to run. 

    “We love Lisa,” Carper said, noting that she once interned for him when she was starting her career in politics. He said he spoke with her this morning and told her that she has been “patient in waiting for me to get out of the way.” 

    “I hope that you run,” he said about Blunt Rochester.

    Sen. Tom Carper, (D-DE) asks a question of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai as she testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.
    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: Sen. Tom Carper, (D-DE) asks a question of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai as she testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing is to examine President Joe Biden's 2021 trade policy agenda. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.