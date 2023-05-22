Delaware Sen. Tom Carper to Retire
Carper also encouraged Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester to run for his open Senate seat.
Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat, will retire from the Senate rather than seek reelection in 2024.
At a press conference on the banks of the Christina River, Carper said it was the ideal time to step aside with the Democratic Party of Delaware in a much stronger position than when he first got into politics.
“If there was ever an opportune time to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation, it’s coming, and it will be here on January 3, 2025,” Carper said on Monday.
Carper, 76, is a fixture of Delaware politics. First elected to the House of Representatives in 1982, he served two terms as Governor from 1993-2001 and then was elected to the Senate, defeating incumbent Republican Sen. William Roth.
In 2018, Carper faced a primary campaign from his left flank and won 65 percent percent of the vote before winning the general election easily.
Last fundraising quarter—spanning January through the end of March—Carper hauled in $195,000 and had a little more than $600,000 cash on hand.
Carper is the fourth senator to announce their retirement. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, and Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow—all Democrats—have announced they will not seek another term.
A close ally of President Biden, Carper was recently named to the 46th’s presidential reelection advisory board.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware’s lone House member, has said she would be interested in running for Senate if Carper retired. In his remarks announcing his retirement, Carper hinted that he would support her if she decided to run.
“We love Lisa,” Carper said, noting that she once interned for him when she was starting her career in politics. He said he spoke with her this morning and told her that she has been “patient in waiting for me to get out of the way.”
“I hope that you run,” he said about Blunt Rochester.
