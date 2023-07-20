Del. Stacey Plaskett Blasts GOP for Endorsing RFK Jr.’s ‘Hateful’ Rhetoric to Open House Hearing
The Democrat accused Republicans of endorsing the longshot 2024 candidate's controversial vaccine views
Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, on Thursday blasted Republicans for giving a "platform" to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Kennedy Jr. was one of multiple guests testifying at the hearing and before he spoke a word, Democrat Plaskett lambasted him for what she called his "hateful" rhetoric during her opening statement.
"Why are we here? Why? That's the question that quite a number of people have been asking me. Why are you having this hearing? What does this have to do with inflation? What does this have to do with the cost of living?" she said about the hearing, which is focused on government and Big Tech censorship.
Kennedy Jr.'s House appearance kicked up controversy before it even began. Top Republicans distanced themselves from the Democrat after he claimed coronavirus is "ethnically targeted" against white and Black people while Jews and Chinese are "the most immune."
- RFK Jr. Blasts ‘Targeted Propaganda’ Against Him; Denies Racism, Anti-Vax Accusations
- Hakeem Jeffries Calls RFK Jr. ‘Living, Breathing False Flag Operation’ Over House Hearing
- Democratic Congressman Casts Doubt Over RFK Jr.’s Party Leanings
- ‘You’re Slandering Me!’ RFK Jr. Clashes With Dem Rep in Heated Exchange on Past Comments
- Alicia Silverstone Endorses ‘True Leader’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for His 2024 Campaign
Plaskett mentioned these comments as well as Kennedy Jr.'s well known vaccine skepticism.
"It's a free country. You absolutely have a right to say what you believe, but you don't have the right to a platform, public or private. We don't have to give one of the largest platforms of our democracy," she said.
The ranking Democrat on the subcommittee accused House Republicans of "endorsing" Kennedy's Jr.'s rhetoric with their invitation.
"They intentionally chose to elevate this rhetoric and give these harmful views a platform in the halls of the United States Congress. that's endorsing that speech. That's not just supporting free speech," she said.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the subcommittee and of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Messenger ahead of the House hearing that they were not going to "censor" Kennedy Jr.
"I don’t agree with what he said, but we’re not going to censor him," he said. "That's what Democrats do."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics