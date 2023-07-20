Del. Stacey Plaskett Blasts GOP for Endorsing RFK Jr.’s ‘Hateful’ Rhetoric to Open House Hearing

Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, on Thursday blasted Republicans for giving a "platform" to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Kennedy Jr. was one of multiple guests testifying at the hearing and before he spoke a word, Democrat Plaskett lambasted him for what she called his "hateful" rhetoric during her opening statement.

"Why are we here? Why? That's the question that quite a number of people have been asking me. Why are you having this hearing? What does this have to do with inflation? What does this have to do with the cost of living?" she said about the hearing, which is focused on government and Big Tech censorship.

Kennedy Jr.'s House appearance kicked up controversy before it even began. Top Republicans distanced themselves from the Democrat after he claimed coronavirus is "ethnically targeted" against white and Black people while Jews and Chinese are "the most immune."

Plaskett mentioned these comments as well as Kennedy Jr.'s well known vaccine skepticism.

"It's a free country. You absolutely have a right to say what you believe, but you don't have the right to a platform, public or private. We don't have to give one of the largest platforms of our democracy," she said.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) (R) debates with Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (L) during a hearing before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the House Judiciary Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on May 18, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on "Weaponization of the Federal Government." Alex Wong/Getty Images

The ranking Democrat on the subcommittee accused House Republicans of "endorsing" Kennedy's Jr.'s rhetoric with their invitation.

"They intentionally chose to elevate this rhetoric and give these harmful views a platform in the halls of the United States Congress. that's endorsing that speech. That's not just supporting free speech," she said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the subcommittee and of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Messenger ahead of the House hearing that they were not going to "censor" Kennedy Jr.

"I don’t agree with what he said, but we’re not going to censor him," he said. "That's what Democrats do."