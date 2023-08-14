Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Calls Tuberville’s Ongoing Military Holds ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Unsafe’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Calls Tuberville’s Ongoing Military Holds ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Unsafe’ 

Austin added that the troops, military families, allies and partners of the US, and the country’s national security 'deserve better'

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday again took aim at Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for his continued blocking of military promotions, calling it “unnecessary” and “unsafe.” 

Speaking at a relinquishment ceremony for the chief of naval operations at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Austin said the holds are “undermining America’s military readiness.”

“It’s hindering our ability to retain our very best officers. And it’s upending the lives of far too many American military families.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a briefing about the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan on Sept. 1, 2021.Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

Austin added that the troops, military families, allies and partners of the U.S., and the country’s national security “deserve better.”

Tuberville has blocked more than one hundred appointments for months, citing an objection to the Defense Department’s policy of offering paid time off and reimbursements for travel costs if a service member or dependent seeks an abortion out of state.

Austin has previously asked the senator previously to lift his holds, with the two of them speaking twice last month. 

Austin says the holds are a “readiness issue” and said that Tuberville's claims that the abortion policy is not legal is wrong “and we’ve made that point a number of times.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.