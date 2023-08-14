Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Calls Tuberville’s Ongoing Military Holds ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Unsafe’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday again took aim at Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for his continued blocking of military promotions, calling it “unnecessary” and “unsafe.”
Speaking at a relinquishment ceremony for the chief of naval operations at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Austin said the holds are “undermining America’s military readiness.”
“It’s hindering our ability to retain our very best officers. And it’s upending the lives of far too many American military families.”
Austin added that the troops, military families, allies and partners of the U.S., and the country’s national security “deserve better.”
Tuberville has blocked more than one hundred appointments for months, citing an objection to the Defense Department’s policy of offering paid time off and reimbursements for travel costs if a service member or dependent seeks an abortion out of state.
Austin has previously asked the senator previously to lift his holds, with the two of them speaking twice last month.
Austin says the holds are a “readiness issue” and said that Tuberville's claims that the abortion policy is not legal is wrong “and we’ve made that point a number of times.”
