Defense Secretary Austin: Tuberville Military Holds Create ‘Friction Throughout Entire Chain’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Auston on Tuesday said that Sen. Tommy Tuberville's, R-Ala., blocking of over 250 military promotions over the National Defense Authorization Act's abortion clause is causing "friction throughout the entire chain," when asked if he believes the policy violates the Hyde Amendment.

"The fact that Senator Tuberville maintains this hold on the promotion of our senior officers, it cascades it creates friction throughout the entire chain. It disadvantages families," Austin said. "We've talked you've heard us talk about the impact of that. And so I would I would ask Sen. Tuberville to lift this hold ... I would imagine our adversaries would look at something like this and be and be pretty happy that that we create this kind of turbulence within our force."

Military policy allows for reimbursements for women who must travel for abortion care. The policy has received ample pushback from Republicans.

Tuberville maintains that the policy, established by the Biden administration, is a violation of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions.

Last week, it was reported that Tuberville rejected any attempts to arrange a call between himself and Austin to discuss the matter. However, the Pentagon later confirmed Tuberville and Austin did eventually speak about how the block is impacting military readiness.

Austin says that the policy helps shows both women and troops that the government cares about them and their health care. The defense secretary says that those who are "sacrificing each and every day ... deserve to have access to non-covered reproductive health care."

"We understand that they they don't get a chance to choose where they reside," Austin said. "And so this policy helps maintain access to that health care."

The Pentagon has also warned that the blockade is putting military readiness "at risk."

“Without these leaders in place, these holds severely limit the department's ability to ensure the right person is in place at the right time and to ensure our strategic readiness and operational success,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said. “These holds set a dangerous precedent and puts our military readiness at risk at a time when our military is expected to defend the nation with the acute threat of Russia and address the pacing challenge of the [People’s Republic of China].”

The former Alabama football coach began his blockade in March when he told Austin that he would hold all nominees if Austin wanted to turn the Pentagon into an "abortion travel agency."

“If Secretary Austin is so worried, he can’t live without these nominees, he can suspend his memo. That’s all he has to do," Tuberville said on the Senate floor in May. "Drop your memo, and these nominees will proceed by unanimous consent. I’m a man of my word. I’ll stand down. Until then, I’m standing up for the Constitution and the unborn.”

The Messenger's Jim LaPorta contributed to this report.