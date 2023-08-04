Defense Secretary Austin to Reshuffle Roles Amid Sen. Tuberville Military Holds: Report - The Messenger
Politics
Defense Secretary Austin to Reshuffle Roles Amid Sen. Tuberville Military Holds: Report

Austin has allowed lower-level officers to take on leadership roles in "extraordinary cases."

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo on Wednesday to the military workforce asking roles to be reshuffled as a result of Sen. Tommy Tuberville's blockade of military nominations, according to a CNN report.

Austin is asking that lower-level officers, in "extraordinary cases," take leading roles. In the memo obtained by CNN, he calls the situation "unprecedented."

Tuberville's "across-the-board hold is having a cascading effect, increasingly hindering the normal operations of this Department and undermining both our military readiness and our national security," Austin wrote.

Tuberville's hold has blocked hundreds of military promotions so far. The senator is protesting against a government policy that would allow members of the military to get reimbursed for travel when they go out of state to get abortion services. The reimbursement is not for any abortion medical care itself, which is banned by federal rules.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives remarks at an oath of enlistment ceremony with military recruits at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023 in Fort Meade, Maryland.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives remarks at an oath of enlistment ceremony with military recruits at Fort George G. Meade on July 05, 2023 in Fort Meade, Maryland.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The hold's impact becomes greater as officers retire or get promoted. Austin also wrote that certain officers, if promoted, will be allowed to stay in their current positions but perform the duties of their next assignment even though the new role has not yet been confirmed.

He also asked that heads of organizations "remain in place until their successor has been nominated, confirmed, and appointed.”

Austin and Tuberville have spoken about nomination halts and its consequences before, but an agreement has not yet been reached and the senator is still keeping his blockade.

