The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Debt Limit Deal Would Cut $1.5 Trillion From Deficit Over Next Decade, Budget Office Says

    The projection from the Congressional Budget Office comes as Republican leaders work to get the bill through the House

    Published |Updated
    Stephen Neukam
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The deal House Republicans and the White House struck to raise the debt ceiling would reduce the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

    The reduction estimation was based on projections from May 2023.

    House Republican leaders has pitched the legislation as a compromise between the two parties that would limit federal spending. The bill, which lifts the debt ceiling through the end of 2024, freezes non-defense discretionary spending for the next fiscal year and increases by 1 percent the following year. Conservatives had pushed for the debt limit to only be increased through the end of March 2024 and for steeper spending cuts.

    But conservatives have blasted the bill, saying it provides only short-term spending caps while not securing other priorities sought by Republican members. Some Democrats have also criticized the agreement, pointing to changes to work requirements for social programs.

    Read More
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.