Debt Limit Deal Would Cut $1.5 Trillion From Deficit Over Next Decade, Budget Office Says

The deal House Republicans and the White House struck to raise the debt ceiling would reduce the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

The reduction estimation was based on projections from May 2023.

House Republican leaders has pitched the legislation as a compromise between the two parties that would limit federal spending. The bill, which lifts the debt ceiling through the end of 2024, freezes non-defense discretionary spending for the next fiscal year and increases by 1 percent the following year. Conservatives had pushed for the debt limit to only be increased through the end of March 2024 and for steeper spending cuts.

But conservatives have blasted the bill, saying it provides only short-term spending caps while not securing other priorities sought by Republican members. Some Democrats have also criticized the agreement, pointing to changes to work requirements for social programs.