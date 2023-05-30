The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Debt Limit Bill Clears Crucial Hurdle, Set for House Vote Wednesday

    A key committee advanced the bill despite pushback from conservatives

    Stephen Neukam
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    The deal to raise the debt ceiling cleared its first hurdle Tuesday evening, passing through a key committee despite backlash from some House Republicans.

    Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) joined six other Republicans on the House Rules Committee to advance the bill, pushing it to the full House floor for a vote that's expected to take place Wednesday.

    Massie's decision, which was unclear entering Tuesday, came as conservatives threatened to muck up the bill’s passage through the committee, with Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who both sit on the panel, voicing their opposition to the bill.

    Roy and Norman joined four Democrats in voting against the bill on the Rules Committee, meaning it skated through the panel by a 7-6 vote.

    Roy said the passage of the bill through the committee without unanimous approval from GOP members marks a betrayal of an agreement made with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Roy claims McCarthy conceded during his fight to hold the gavel that no bills would advance through the Rules Committee without the support of all nine Republicans. It is an agreement that has been denied by allies of McCarthy.

    Roy and other conservatives have implored other Republican lawmakers to oppose the package. By Tuesday evening, at least 30 House Republicans had said they would not support the bill.

    The Rules Committee usually consists of allies of the House speaker. But holdouts of McCarthy during his fight to win the gavel earlier this year secured a concession to have more conservatives placed on the panel. 

    The bill, which lifts the debt ceiling through the end of 2024, freezes non-defense discretionary spending for the next fiscal year and increases by 1 percent the following year. Conservatives had pushed for the debt limit to only be increased through the end of March 2024 and for steeper spending cuts. 

    The House is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday evening, as lawmakers move to get it through Congress before a June 5 deadline, when the Treasury Department has said it will run out of the ability to pay the country’s bills. 

    House Republican leadership is now tasked with whipping support from its conference to pass a floor vote. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that Republican leadership had committed to producing around 150 votes, leaving Democrats to push the bill across the finish line in the the chamber

