No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet Monday
Negotiators met for two and a half hours at the Capitol Sunday night.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that he and President Joe Biden will meet on Monday to discuss the debt limit following a "productive" phone call on Sunday.
Negotiators for the White House and House Republicans met for around two and a half hours at the Capitol Sunday evening. They did not achieve a breakthrough, but White House senior adviser Steve Ricchetti pledged to "keep working."
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, McCarthy suggested that conversations between the two sides were moving in the right direction after they had slowed in recent days. Negotiators for the White House and House Republicans met for around two and a half hours at the Capitol Sunday evening. They did not achieve a breakthrough, but White House senior adviser Steve Ricchetti pledged to "keep working."
McCarthy also said that immigration and other issues would not be added to debt limit talks, which some conservatives had been pushing for. Immigration was part of the House GOP's last proposal.
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
- Group of Senate Democrats Ask Biden To Prepare to Use 14th Amendment In Debt Limit Fight
- Debt Ceiling Meeting Between Biden and Top Congressional Leaders Postponed
- No Breakthrough on Debt Ceiling Deal After Biden Meets with Congressional Leaders
- McCarthy Casts Doubt on Debt Deal, Says WH Not ‘Serious’
A White House official said it’s “encouraging to learn this is off the table again.”
The news followed Biden's remarks earlier Sunday at the G7 summit in Japan, where he blasted Republicans' proposals as "unacceptable" and called on them to “move from their extreme positions.”
The president also said he thinks he had the "authority" to invoke the 14th Amendment to bypass Congress and unilaterally raise the debt ceiling. But he questioned whether that option could be resolved in time to avoid a government default.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that if the debt ceiling wasn't raised by June 1 "some bills will go unpaid."
McCarthy said on Fox News earlier on Sunday that Republicans were the "only ones being responsible and sensible" about the debt ceiling.
Biden tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "All four of the Congressional leaders agree with me that default is not an option." The president added, "America has never defaulted on its debts. And it never will."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics