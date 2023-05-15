The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Debt Ceiling Talks Likely to Resume Tuesday

    With the deadline to raise the debt ceiling looming, the president and congressional Republicans are expected to meet Tuesday to continue debt talks.

    Alec Dent
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are expected to resume debt ceiling talks Tuesday after a scheduled meeting this past Friday was postponed.

    Senior administration officials told the Associated Press that preliminary talks between White House and congressional staff for the upcoming meeting had been productive. Officials also said that while a date has not been finalized, given Biden’s travel schedule, Tuesday will most likely be when the meeting occurs.

    A meeting last Tuesday did not lead to a compromise between the president and congressional Republicans, who are seeking budget cuts in exchange for an increase in the debt ceiling.

    Sources told CNN that in order to raise the debt ceiling by June 1 – the date by which the Treasury Department says the United States may default on its loans – a compromise needs to be reached by the end of this week.

    “I’ve been involved in negotiations my whole career,” Biden told CNN. “Some negotiations happen at the last second, some negotiations happen way ahead of time. So, we’ll see.”

