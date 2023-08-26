Debate Focus on ‘Late-Term’ Abortions Reflects Lack of GOP Clarity on an Effective Message

Republicans were split on abortion policy at the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, but nearly universally went after Democrats, particularly with claims of “late-term abortion” and “abortion up until the moment of birth.”

Experts, however, contend that “late-term abortion” is a meaningless buzzword, and that abortions in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy are exceedingly rare. Perhaps more notably, more than a year after Republicans accomplished a multi-decade policy priority to end the national right to abortion, the party's continued focus on the most extreme and seldom-used type of procedure reflects a lack of a clear vision of abortion policy going forward.

“Can't we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions,” former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley asked during Wednesday's debate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis similarly said that “what the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong, to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth.”

“We're better than what the Democrats are selling,” DeSantis added. “We are not going to allow abortion all the way up till birth, and we will hold them accountable for their extremism.” Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson echoed these sentiments, claiming that President Joe Biden is “pushing” for “abortion-on-demand through the term.”

Republicans' longstanding focus on supposed Democratic support for "late-term abortions”—a term that experts say is meaningless from a clinical perspective—and “abortions up until the moment of birth,” is just another example of how Republicans are struggling with how to message abortion to a base that, according to recent national polling, supports abortion rights in certain situations, experts say. And focusing the debate on abortions later in pregnancy, which are exceedingly rare, is a way to reduce the abortion question to the thing that upsets the conservative base the most, doctors and academics explained to The Messenger.

There is no precise definition for 'late-term' abortions, but medical professionals generally use the term to refer to abortions at 24 weeks of pregnancy or later. Abortion was legal through viability under Roe v. Wade, which the ruling defined as 24 to 28 weeks. Late-term abortions are almost universally because of fetal defects incompatible with life or because the mother’s life is in immediate danger, and are generally not elective abortions but wanted pregnancies that turn into tragedy.

“Republicans continue to talk about things like ‘late-term abortion’ because it sells politically,” said professor of health policy at Ohio University Daniel Skinner. “It's a way of reducing the abortion question to the thing that upsets their base the most, regardless of what kind of empirical reality it represents.”

Katrina Kimport, a professor with the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health program at the University of California San Francisco, similarly explained that although standard polling shows that a majority of Americans support abortion rights, there's lower support for those rights when the debate is framed around “abortions up until the moment of birth,” or “late-term abortions.”

“In the contemporary moment there is clear public support for abortion rights and it's more ambiguous support for abortion later in pregnancy,” Kimport said. “And that may be why politically it's considered effective to be focusing on that particular scenario.”

The extreme terms some Republicans use to “trivialize” the abortion debate are not only inaccurate, but also disconnected from reality, Skinner said. “There is no culture of frivolous abortion seeking patients out there,” he said. “The vast majority of women want to terminate a pregnancy as early as possible in the event that termination is what they are seeking.”

Carol Tobias, president of the anti-abortion organization National Right to Life, however, praised the way candidates spoke about abortion. Candidates in the debate "showed that the right to life is at the heart of the Republican Party,” she said in a statement. “This is in direct contrast to the Biden/Harris Administration and the pro-abortion Democrats in Congress who want unlimited abortion.”

“In the Dobbs era, we need a National Defender of Life who will boldly articulate their pro-life position and contrast it with the Democrats’ extreme position of abortion on demand without any limits, paid for by the taxpayer,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement to The Messenger. "It is imperative we have a leader who understands the urgency to protect unborn children from brutal late-term abortions that are happening throughout half the country and work hard to stop it. "

Because “late-term abortion” is not a medical term, Obstetrician-Gynecologist and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists fellow Kristyn Brandi explained that it’s difficult to say exactly what it refers to. Generally, she said, people are referring to abortions after 20-weeks, which includes abortions in the second and third trimesters, both of which, she emphasized, are exceedingly rare.

“We are seeing essentially non-existent abortions that are happening above 32-weeks,” she added. “If something is happening where people are seeking abortion in the third trimester, something has gone terribly wrong with their pregnancy for a variety of reasons.”

The overwhelming majority of abortions occur during the first trimester of pregnancy. In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93% of abortions were performed in the first trimester or prior to 13-weeks gestation, and only 1% occurred at 21-weeks or more of gestation.

“Often our discussion about abortion and often policy making about abortion is divorced from what actual clinical care looks like,” Kimport said, “what people's lived experiences are, and I don't think that's always that clear.”

Through her research Kimport has found that people seeking abortions at 24 weeks of pregnancy and beyond, sometimes called third trimester abortion, are at times doing so because of new information they have received in the third trimester, which might include a serious fetal health issue.

“The way that fetal development works, there are some aspects that you can't know if they are healthy until about 28 weeks,” she explained. “Things like brain development, you can't know at 10 weeks.”

And, there are also some cases, Kimport added, that a person might need an abortion later in pregnancy because certain barriers, often policy related, prevented them from seeking care prior to 24 weeks.

Brandi also noted that there are a lot of medical conditions that get worse the more pregnant you are, so sometimes abortion are performed later in pregnancy for the health of the mother.

“Often people that are seeking abortion later in pregnancy wish that they came in earlier, she said, and wish that they had the opportunity to, but for a whole bunch of reasons, had to make this choice later in their pregnancy.”