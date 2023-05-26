The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DEA Revokes Morris & Dickson’s License to Sell Highly Addictive Painkillers

    The DEA admitted it has taken longer than usual to take action against the company.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty Images

    One of the largest drug disturbers in the U.S., Morris & Dickson Co., will no longer be able to sell highly addictive painkillers, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.

    The DEA determined the company was at fault for not flagging thousands of questionable orders during the opioid crisis.

    Admitting it took "longer than typical" to take action, the DEA acted after an Associated Press investigation found that the DEA let them sell and ship drugs four years after a judge recommended the company be punished for their disregard of "rules aimed at preventing opioid abuse."

    The decision will take effect in 90 days.

