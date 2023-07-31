Mar-a-Lago Property Manager Charged in Trump Classified Docs Case Heads to Court Without a Florida Lawyer: Report - The Messenger
Mar-a-Lago Property Manager Charged in Trump Classified Docs Case Heads to Court Without a Florida Lawyer: Report

It is up to the judge whether this will cause the arraignment to be postponed

Mariana Labbate
Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago property manager who was recently charged in Trump's classified documents case, will head into his first court date on Monday in Miami without a Florida-based attorney.

A lawyer representing De Oliveira told NBC News that his team is currently "working on ascertaining local counsel."

It is now up to the judge whether the arraignment will be postponed similarly to that of Walt Nauta's, his co-defendant and a Trump aide, which was delayed earlier in June. Nauta also had difficulties finding legal counsel.

Special counsel Jack Smith | Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith.James Devaney/GC Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
De Oliveira will appear before court after being accused of helping Nauta move boxes of classified documents to Trump's storage room, and being responsible for the flooding of the server room with footage of said boxes, after asking Mar-a-Lago's IT director to delete the server.

He was named a co-defendant in the case alongside Trump and Nauta in the latest indictment update released by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday.

