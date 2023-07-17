DC Mayor Bowser Appoints Pamela Smith as Chief of Police, First Black Woman in Role - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

DC Mayor Bowser Appoints Pamela Smith as Chief of Police, First Black Woman in Role

Smith will replace Robert J. Contee III, who will join the FBI

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Chief of the United States Park Police, Pamela A. SmithLeigh Vogel/Getty Images for the Canadian American Business Council

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, on Monday appointed Pamela Smith as the city's new chief of police. She is the first Black woman to take the role.

Smith is a former U.S. Park Police chief and joined the District's police force in May of 2022, where she served as chief equity officer and assistant chief in charge of homeland security.

The new chief is replacing Robert J. Contee III, who retired in April and will join the FBI, according to the Washington Post.

Tomás Arturo Talamante, Bowser's deputy chief of staff, called it a "historical day for DC" on Twitter.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.