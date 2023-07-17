DC Mayor Bowser Appoints Pamela Smith as Chief of Police, First Black Woman in Role

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, on Monday appointed Pamela Smith as the city's new chief of police. She is the first Black woman to take the role.

Smith is a former U.S. Park Police chief and joined the District's police force in May of 2022, where she served as chief equity officer and assistant chief in charge of homeland security.

The new chief is replacing Robert J. Contee III, who retired in April and will join the FBI, according to the Washington Post.

Tomás Arturo Talamante, Bowser's deputy chief of staff, called it a "historical day for DC" on Twitter.