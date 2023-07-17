DC Mayor Bowser Appoints Pamela Smith as Chief of Police, First Black Woman in Role

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, on Monday appointed Pamela Smith as the city's new chief of police. She is the first Black woman to take the role.
Smith is a former U.S. Park Police chief and joined the District's police force in May of 2022, where she served as chief equity officer and assistant chief in charge of homeland security.
The new chief is replacing Robert J. Contee III, who retired in April and will join the FBI, according to the Washington Post.
Tomás Arturo Talamante, Bowser's deputy chief of staff, called it a "historical day for DC" on Twitter.
Read More
- Probe Finds Top DC Mayor Adviser Sexually Harassed Government Employee: Report
- DC Council Approves Emergency Crime Bills
- Washington Mayor and Congressman Have Tense Exchange About Statehood
- Police Commissioner Quit After NYC Mayor Pressured Her Not to Discipline NYPD Chief: Report
- How D.C.’s criminal code became a political headache for Joe Biden
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics