DC Councilman Calls for National Guard to Help Fight Crime in City

A Washington D.C. Councilman says it may be time for the National Guard to deal with crime in the city.

Democrat Trayon White Sr., who represents Ward 8, said an emergency must be declared in nation's capital.

"The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness," White said, according to WUSA-9.

The councilman added he is "tired of burying our children" and said residents are "too comfortable with the state of our city."

White is holding a Tuesday press conference in D.C. at the location of Saturday shooting that ended with three dead and multiple others injured. White will address a string a recent shootings in the city.

D.C. has been dealing with an uptick in crime this year, with homicides up 28% while violent crime overall has increased by 37% over last year.