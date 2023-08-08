DC Councilman Calls for National Guard to Help Fight Crime in City - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

DC Councilman Calls for National Guard to Help Fight Crime in City

Trayon White Sr. declares he's 'tired of burying our children' as he addresses a string of shootings and an uptick in crime in his city

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 19: Council member Trayon White serves as panelists for “Beating The Odds Summit” a conversation with youth at Woodland Community Center on October 19, 2017 in Washington D.C. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

A Washington D.C. Councilman says it may be time for the National Guard to deal with crime in the city.

Democrat Trayon White Sr., who represents Ward 8, said an emergency must be declared in nation's capital.

"The crime is out of control and getting worse by the day. We must declare an emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently. It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness," White said, according to WUSA-9.

The councilman added he is "tired of burying our children" and said residents are "too comfortable with the state of our city."

Read More

White is holding a Tuesday press conference in D.C. at the location of Saturday shooting that ended with three dead and multiple others injured. White will address a string a recent shootings in the city.

D.C. has been dealing with an uptick in crime this year, with homicides up 28% while violent crime overall has increased by 37% over last year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.