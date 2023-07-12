DC Council Approves Emergency Crime Bills - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

DC Council Approves Emergency Crime Bills

The Council passed three emergency crime bills that supporters say will significantly impact recent crime spikes in the city

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police lights flashingGetty Images

The Washington D.C. Council on Tuesday passed three emergency crime bills that supporters say will significantly impact crime spikes in the city.

The first measure, which was proposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser, passed in a 12 to 1 vote and may also be the most controversial. This bill would make it easier for judges to hold adults and juveniles charged with violent crimes until their trial.

The solo vote against the bill came form council member Janeese Lewis George who said that changing a "legal standard ... is problematic for any legislature to do."

"When we brought in such a statute when it comes to pretrial detention there are implications we should be thinking about that 95% of people who are incarcerated and on pretrial are Black residents, and when we have a pretrial basis, it’s because in this country we have a standard — innocent until proven guilty. In order to take away your liberty, you have to meet a high threshold," George said.

Read More

One bill, passed unanimously by the council, requires the city's 911 call center to disclose any mistakes or dropped calls publicly.

In order to comply with the measure, data would need to be published monthly and include “descriptions of errors, number of shifts operated under minimum staffing levels, average and maximum call to answer times, average and maximum answer to dispatch times, number of calls in the queue for over 15 seconds, number of calls dropped following a queue time of over 15 seconds and the number and type of 911 misuse calls, according to the legislation.

The third and final bill passed, also unanimously, would require D.C.’s inspector general to hire outside counsel to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former Chief of Staff John Falcicchio.

Falcicchio resigned earlier this year after two employees accused him of sexual misconduct.

So far, the investigation has been headed by the mayor's legal team.

“We have a responsibility to support victims, protect workers and restore public trust,” Council member Brianne Nadeau said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.