DC Council Approves Emergency Crime Bills

The Washington D.C. Council on Tuesday passed three emergency crime bills that supporters say will significantly impact crime spikes in the city.

The first measure, which was proposed by Mayor Muriel Bowser, passed in a 12 to 1 vote and may also be the most controversial. This bill would make it easier for judges to hold adults and juveniles charged with violent crimes until their trial.

The solo vote against the bill came form council member Janeese Lewis George who said that changing a "legal standard ... is problematic for any legislature to do."

"When we brought in such a statute when it comes to pretrial detention there are implications we should be thinking about that 95% of people who are incarcerated and on pretrial are Black residents, and when we have a pretrial basis, it’s because in this country we have a standard — innocent until proven guilty. In order to take away your liberty, you have to meet a high threshold," George said.

One bill, passed unanimously by the council, requires the city's 911 call center to disclose any mistakes or dropped calls publicly.

In order to comply with the measure, data would need to be published monthly and include “descriptions of errors, number of shifts operated under minimum staffing levels, average and maximum call to answer times, average and maximum answer to dispatch times, number of calls in the queue for over 15 seconds, number of calls dropped following a queue time of over 15 seconds and the number and type of 911 misuse calls, according to the legislation.

The third and final bill passed, also unanimously, would require D.C.’s inspector general to hire outside counsel to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former Chief of Staff John Falcicchio.

Falcicchio resigned earlier this year after two employees accused him of sexual misconduct.

So far, the investigation has been headed by the mayor's legal team.

“We have a responsibility to support victims, protect workers and restore public trust,” Council member Brianne Nadeau said.