DC and Atlanta Security Prep Underway as Cities Brace for Expected Additional Trump Indictments

Officials in Washington D.C. and Fulton County, Ga., are both preparing security plans in the case that violent protests should break out surrounding former President Donald Trump's expected additional criminal indictments.
Secret Service and Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials reportedly met on Thursday to discuss any necessary precautionary measures to deter any violent protestor response tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith's next moves in the probe into 2020 election interference and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
An official told NBC News that both law enforcement agencies believe Trump will be "indicted soon."
Earlier on Thursday, Smith’s team met with Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro. Trump last week said that he was sent a target letter, signaling a likely prosecution in the joint Jan. 6/2020 investigation.
Barricades were also set up around the Fulton County courthouse Thursday, where Trump will most likely be arraigned if District Attorney Dani Willis files charges against him in Georgia.
"Some of the measures we are deploying, such as barriers that will limit parking near the courthouse, will be obvious to the public," Natalie Ammons, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. "For security reasons, other measures being deployed will not be as obvious."
"As always, our focus remains on protecting the residents of Atlanta and Fulton County and visitors to the metropolitan Atlanta area," Ammons added.
Willis has spent the last two-plus years collecting evidence and testimony into the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in her state. Trump attorneys have been bracing for weeks for an indictment, which Willis has signaled could come between July 11 and Sept. 1.
Similar precautions were taken in Miami, Fla., ahead of Trump's arraignment in June on federal charges connected to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. South Florida local law enforcement had been monitoring social media posts encouraging protests — some of them violent — after word of the former president's imminent federal indictment began circulating.
