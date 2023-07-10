US Attorney Leading Hunter Biden Probe Denies Seeking Special Counsel Status and Whistleblower Claim of Political Influence

The Donald Trump-appointed lead U.S. prosecutor tasked with investigating Hunter Biden denied accusations on Monday that politics stymied his efforts

In a letter first obtained by Politico, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that he never sought a special counsel designation in the matter of the president's son, refuting claims from two IRS whistleblowers who have spoken to Congress.

Gary Shapley, a lead IRS official on the Hunter Biden case testified to Congress that Weiss requested the specific designation when other officials declined to press charges against Hunter Biden.

"To clarify an apparent misperception and to avoid future confusion, I wish to make one point clear: in this case, I have not requested Special Counsel designation. Rather, I had discussions with Departmental officials regarding potential appointment under 28 U.S.C. § 515, which would have allowed me to file charges in a district outside my own without the partnership of the local U.S. Attorney," Weiss wrote.

Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, also said he was not denied authority to bring charges against the president's son.

Shapley's lawyer released a statement pushing back on Weiss' claims in the letter.

"As a practical matter, it makes no difference whether Weiss requested special counsel or special attorney authority. Under no circumstances should ‘the process’ have included the political appointees of the subject’s father, because Congress and the public had been assured it would not – but it did," Shapley's attorney told CNN.

Graham wrote a letter to Weiss last month asking about testimony from the IRS whistleblowers.

Weiss also denied politicization of the Hunter Biden probe in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, where he promised to talk with the Ohio Republican at a more "appropriate time."

Hunter Biden is scheduled to plead guilty later this month in federal court to willfully not paying his taxes for multiple years and a lesser gun charge. Republicans have argued there should have been more serious corruption charges stemming from the multi-year DOJ probe.