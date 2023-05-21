The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News Stars

Dinesh D’Souza, Laura Ingraham and Harmeet Dhillon share something in common beyond their well-publicized defenses of Donald Trump. Four decades ago, each of these MAGA media stars cut their teeth in politics – and the art of political combat – as editors for the same college newspaper, the Dartmouth Review.

The Dartmouth Review was the first of dozens of privately funded, conservative on-campus newspapers established during the 1980’s. Decades before “wokeness” stormed into the national discourse, the “Review” papers put a microscope to the progressive shift that had taken place on campus during the 1960’s and 1970’s, challenging innovations like African American studies, affirmative action and college-funded Gay-Straight Alliance clubs.

The two-dozen papers bred a generation of talent on the right that took on supersized public roles during the Trump era in particular. At Stanford, future conservative tech mogul Peter Thiel cofounded the Stanford Review. When students founded a Cornell Review, future firebrand Ann Coulter was an early editor.

Ingraham is now one of Fox News’ most high-profile hosts. Dhillon’s law firm represented Trump during the House investigation into the January 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. And D’Souza has garnered mass attention for his 2020 election documentary 2000 Mules, which has also been heavily criticized for spreading disinformation.

“One thing I’ve pointed out about the Review is that it really got a tremendous bang for its buck, in terms of the influential people who came out for the review,” said Ben Hart, a cofounder of the Dartmouth Review. “In comparison to the tens of billions of dollars spent on politics and think tanks, the Review has had more impact than many institutions.”

The Review papers foreshadowed not just today’s backlash to progressive ideas about race and gender, but the tone of much of today’s on-air political commentary. And today a new crop of online sites with names like College Fix and Campus Reform are meanwhile working to breed the next generation of conservative talent.

“It seems to me that when you now look at Fox, look at Limbaugh, look at talk radio– there’s a lot of Dartmouth Review in that,” D’Souza later said.

Purposefully outrageous, or cruel and ugly?

Snarky, smart and purposefully outrageous, the Dartmouth Review and its editors learned to push the right buttons on campus, a review of the newspaper’s archives by The Messenger found. When Dartmouth got rid of the Indian as its mascot, the Dartmouth Review sold t-shirts and ties with the Indian on them.

In this way, the Dartmouth Review picked fights that grabbed attention not just on campus but in national media. The Dartmouth Review alone was regularly covered by national outlets like the New York Times and the Associated Press, and its reporters appeared on Crossfire and 60 Minutes.

As editor-in-chief during the 1988-89 school year, Dhillon was the Review’s leader and de facto spokesman when three students were suspended after getting into a shouting – and allegedly, shoving – match with a Black professor whose teaching had been criticized by the Review. The students sued, alleging their free speech rights had been violated, and retained an attorney from a white shoe law firm who announced the lawsuit in Washington D.C. on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers in tow. (A state judge ordered the students to be reinstated, but a federal judge later threw out the case.)

In a back-to-school issue, the Dartmouth Review collected reactions from everyone from Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz (who said that “great universities should tolerate all manner of expression”) to Sen. Chuck Grassley (“I didn’t know there was a First Amendment exception for vexatious speech,” the Iowa Republican said) to Dartmouth’s then-president, James Freedman, who had grown to become one of the Review’s biggest critics.

“The Dartmouth Review is poisoning the intellectual atmosphere on campus,” Freedman was quoted as having said, in the pages of the Dartmouth Review itself. “Mean-spirited, cruel and ugly.”

As editor-in-chief, Dhillon was in charge of defending the newspaper in the pages of the New York Times and on 60 Minutes– an experience she later said inspired her to pursue a career in First Amendment law as opposed to medicine.

Dhillon said the incident “taught me the power of the law to be used for conservative causes.”