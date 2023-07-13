‘Dancing with the Stars’ Father Qualifies for Republican Primary Special Election - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Father Qualifies for Republican Primary Special Election

Bruce Hough–father of Julianne and Derek Hough–received the necessary signatures to appear on the ballot in Utah's 2nd Congressional District primary

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A still from a Bruce Hough campaign advertisement.Bruce Hough for Congress

Father of two "Dancing with the Stars" cast members, Bruce Hough, has qualified to appear on the Republican primary ballot for Utah's 2nd Congressional District special election according to an announcement Wednesday.

Hough — whose children Bruce and Julianne have appeared as dancers and judges on the popular reality television show — is running for the seat after GOP Rep. Chris Stewart announced he will resign on September 15 because of his wife's health.

This is not Hough’s first entry into politics, as he has served as chair of the Utah GOP and a national committeeman for the Republican National Committee. He received the necessary 7,000 signatures to appear on the ballot according to the office of the lieutenant governor.

Hough will now face off against Celeste Maloy, who has received the endorsement of Stewart and the backing of the state Republican Party after winning its convention vote. The primary will be held September 5, with the general election to follow on November 21.

Read More

The Cook Political Report rates the seat as Solid Republican and Stewart easily won by more than 25 points in 2022.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.