‘Dancing with the Stars’ Father Qualifies for Republican Primary Special Election

Father of two "Dancing with the Stars" cast members, Bruce Hough, has qualified to appear on the Republican primary ballot for Utah's 2nd Congressional District special election according to an announcement Wednesday.

Hough — whose children Bruce and Julianne have appeared as dancers and judges on the popular reality television show — is running for the seat after GOP Rep. Chris Stewart announced he will resign on September 15 because of his wife's health.

This is not Hough’s first entry into politics, as he has served as chair of the Utah GOP and a national committeeman for the Republican National Committee. He received the necessary 7,000 signatures to appear on the ballot according to the office of the lieutenant governor.

Hough will now face off against Celeste Maloy, who has received the endorsement of Stewart and the backing of the state Republican Party after winning its convention vote. The primary will be held September 5, with the general election to follow on November 21.

The Cook Political Report rates the seat as Solid Republican and Stewart easily won by more than 25 points in 2022.