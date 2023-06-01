Daily Wire Blasts Twitter for Labeling Film ‘Hateful Conduct’ After Announcing Shows Moving to Platform

Daily Wire founders Jeremy Boreing and Ben Shapiro lashed out at Twitter days after announcing they were moving their podcasts to the social media platform.

Co-CEO Boreing revealed in an extensive Twitter thread on Thursday that the company was planning on dropping their documentary “What Is a Woman?” onto the platform when they were told the film would be labeled "hateful" content for two instances of misgendering.

“What Is a Woman?” is a documentary hosted by Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh in which the conservative pundit confronts and debates a number of transgender activists.

“Twitter canceled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere What is a Woman? for free on the platform because of two instances of 'misgendering.' I’m not kidding,” Boreing announced.

According to the thread, Daily Wire made a plan with Twitter to release “What Is a Woman?” for free for 24 hours to celebrate the movie’s anniversary and they even bought a promotional package to push the event.

“After reviewing the film, though, Twitter let us know that not only could we no longer purchase the package they offered, they would no longer provide us any support and would actually limit the reach of the film and label it as 'hateful conduct' because of 'misgendering,’” Boreing wrote.

The CEO said they refused the opportunity to edit the two instances out of the movie.

Boreing called out Twitter head Elon Musk and said the company will be dropping the movie at 8 pm EST anyway.

“I hope @elonmusk will reconsider this awful policy. If we can't debate these issues on Twitter, where can we debate them? If conservatives aren't welcome on Twitter, where are they welcome? It’s unlikely another centibillionaire will come along to offer an alternative,” he said.

The dissatisfaction was expressed by co-founder Ben Shaprio and Walsh, as well.

“This behavior by Twitter corporate directly opposes @elonmusk's commitment to free speech, and I sincerely hope he does something about it,” Shapiro wrote.

Walsh meanwhile called the decision on his film a “gross betrayal of the free speech promises they have made to their users.”

Musk responded himself on Twitter to Boreing, calling Twitter labeling "What Is a Woman?" hateful a "mistake."

"This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws," he tweeted.

Boreing said in response to Musk that the two clips that were originally flagged were tagged as "hateful conduct" and not allowed to be shared on Twitter.

Daily Wire announced last month that they were moving their video podcast shows to Twitter from YouTube following the latter platform demonetizing Walsh’s show for his criticism of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.