    COVID-19 Deaths Cost More Than 300 Million Years of Life Globally, WHO Says

    The report underscores a stagnation of health progress and alerts to the growing threat of noncommunicable disease and climate change.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Deaths from COVID-19 in the first two years of the pandemic amounted to a staggering 336.8 million years of lost life globally, the World Health Organization said Friday.

    The finding came from the 2023 edition of WHO's World Health Statistics report. It also concluded that the pandemic has contributed to inequalities in access to high-quality health care and routine immunizations while slowing progress against health threats like malaria and tuberculosis.

    “The report sends a stark message on the threat of noncommunicable diseases, which take an immense and increasing toll on lives, livelihoods, health systems, communities, economies and societies,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    This year’s report also includes for the first time ever a section on climate change and health.  

