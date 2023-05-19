The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Court Finds FBI Used Improper Surveillance Tools Repeatedly on Jan. 6 Suspects, Racial Justice Protests

    The agency is blaming it on a misunderstanding between employees and DOJ lawyers on how to use a database.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty

    A court order released Friday shows FBI officials violated agency standards more than 278,000 times when looking for information related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, racial justice protests.

    The FBI said it has already fixed the problem and is blaming it on a misunderstanding between its employees and lawyers from the Justice Department about how to properly use a database known as Section 702, according to The Washington Post.

    The order focuses on thousands of improper queries of foreign intelligence information gathered under a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

    The failure may make it harder for the agency to gain support from Congress to renew the law, which is due to expire at the end of this year. 

    Read More

    The heavily redacted court order was issued last year by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and a copy was released in an act of transparency. 

    Members of Congress received the order last year when it was issued.   

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.