Could a Democrat Actually Get Elected as Mississippi’s Governor? 

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will face-off against Democratic opponent Brandon Presley this November in what’s expected to be a fierce fight for the governorship despite Mississippi’s deep-red roots.

Reeves on Tuesday came out on top in the Republican primary, setting him up to defend his seat over the course of the next several months. However, an ongoing public corruption scandal from Reeve’s time as lieutenant governor has proven to be prime material for Presley’s campaign. And with Presley’s solid polling performance over the past several months, it begs the question: Could a Democrat win the Mississippi governor’s race?

It’s been nearly two decades since the Magnolia state sent a Democrat to the governor’s mansion. However, national Democrats have had their eye on the state and this year’s election, including former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, who in May said Mississippi was one of the states “ripest” for a blue wave, like Georgia saw in 2020.

Democrats have gotten closer in recent years, too. In 2019, Reeves defeated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood by roughly 5 points. In 2015, former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant defended his seat by a margin of more than 30 percentage points.

Presley, who is distantly related to Elvis Presley (a native of Tupelo, Mississippi), has already successfully run for office in Mississippi and won, serving as the youngest public commissioner in the state. Plus, his campaign has collected a wide range of endorsements, including the state teacher’s union and popular Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Adding to potential roadblocks for Republicans, the state is currently embroiled in a massive, multi-year scandal after it was revealed that millions of federal dollars meant for welfare programs were instead spent on projects, like building a new volleyball stadium, according to Mississippi Today. Reeves is not directly involved in the scandal, however, it took place while he served as lieutenant governor.

Presley’s campaign released an ad focusing on the scandal earlier this month, where a narrator says, “Under Tate Reeves, millions were steered from education and jobs programs to help his rich friends. A horse ranch, a volleyball stadium and even a million dollars to his own personal trainer.”

Still, it won’t likely be an easy feat for Presley, who will “need to do everything right,” according to Jacob Rubashkin, a reporter and analyst for Inside Elections.

Rubashkin said a candidate like Presley needs to meet all the benchmarks that previous Democratic candidates in the Deep South have struggled with over the past 15 years, noting that Presley needs to “both secure large turnout among the African American population,” and simultaneously “overperform with white voters.”

“And not just the suburban white voters that are more open to Democrats in recent years. But in a state like Mississippi, a lot of rural white voters as well,” he said, adding that President Joe Biden only won about 18% of the white vote in Mississippi in 2020.

“Brandon Presley is going to need to win at least 30% — maybe more,” Rubashkin said.

Even if it’s an uphill battle, Zac McCrary, a Democratic pollster working for the Presley campaign called it a “margin of error race.”

According to a June Mississippi Today/Siena College poll, “one-of-every-five likely Republican primary voters would vote for Democrat Brandon Presley over incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the November general election.”

“Just as in Kentucky, just as in Louisiana, just as in Kansas, there's an opening here for the right Democrat,” McCrary said, referring to states where, despite Republican strongholds, Democratic gubernatorial candidates have won.

But Austin Barbour, a managing partner at Clearwater Group who has worked in Republican politics, isn’t so sure Presley is the Democrat to seal the deal, calling him “the underdog.”

“There's just no reason for Mississippi voters to throw Tate Reeves out,” Barbour said. And according to Barbour, the biggest problem for Democrats in Mississippi is funding and the state party's continual state of turmoil.

“It's just always a struggle for Democrats. How do they keep up financially?” he said. When asked if he thought the infrastructure was in place for Democrats to be successful, he responded: “It’s just not.”

It is worth noting though, earlier this month, the Democratic Governors association announced a $750,000 investment in Presley’s campaign.

“The DGA has a proven track record of winning against unpopular incumbent Republican governors in tough states like Kentucky, North Carolina, and Wisconsin,” said DGA Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper in a statement.

Additionally, McCrary said that Presley has a plan to mobilize Black voters — a critical voting block in the state. But it's unclear if all this will be enough.

“The best thing Tate Reeves has going for him is that he's a Republican running in Mississippi. That usually wins elections,” Rubashkin said.