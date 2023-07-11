COO of PGA Defends LIV Deal Ahead of Senate Hearing

The COO of the PGA Tour in an op-ed published on Monday acknowledged the "universal surprise" and "fair and valid questions" brought on by announcing a merger between the PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

“As we have moved beyond costly and destructive litigation (which the framework agreement resolved) and are now exploring whether we can reach a definitive agreement, we are committed to answering those questions and showing how this deal will benefit professional golf,” wrote Ron Price, chief operating officer of the PGA.

Price will testify before Congress about the deal Tuesday along with board member Jimmy Dunne. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is helming the hearing, and has expressed concerns about the Public Investment Fund’s role in the deal.

The PIF is headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and was founded by the nation's government. Blumenthal says that relationship raises questions as to “whether a foreign government may indirectly benefit from provisions in U.S. tax laws meant to promote not-for-profit business associations” thanks to the PGA deal. The PGA currently maintains a tax-exempt status and has expressed a desire to keep it.

Price stated that the negative reaction to the deal was due to "misinformation or misunderstanding" for which the PGA takes "full ownership." The PGA was highly critical of the LIV tour along with many others, who accused the Saudi government of attempting to engage in “sportswashing”–the practice of using sports investments to distract from human rights violations.

Price also argued that the deal was misconstrued as a merger and that “The PGA Tour remains intact.”

“The subsidiary [formed by the agreement] — PGA Tour Enterprises — will include PIF as a non-controlling, minority investor, as they are in many other American businesses,” said Price.

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing will take place at 10 AM Tuesday.