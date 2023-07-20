Florida Kids To Be Taught Some African Americans Derived ‘Personal Benefit’ From Being Slaves

Florida teachers must now instruct middle schoolers that slaves derived a “personal benefit” from being indentured because they learned ”skills,” according to a controversial new African American history curriculum unanimously approved on Wednesday by the state’s education board in Orlando.

The curriculum was bitterly opposed by activists and Democrats who also objected to another provision for high school kids: requiring that teachers instruct students about violence “perpetrated against and by African Americans” in Florida’s notorious 1920 Ocoee Massacre in 1920, during which three dozen Black people were murdered by rampaging whites.

“When you look at the history currently, it suggests that the [Ocoee] massacre was sparked by violence from African Americans. That's blaming the victim,” state Sen. Geraldine Thompson, an Orlando Democrat, told the Florida Board of Education before it approved the standards Wednesday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The Ocoee Massacre was the largest Election Day slaughter in U.S. history.

Opponents also criticized the standards for not requiring that elementary and middle school students learn about African American history after Reconstruction. That’s a significant omission in Florida history because the state had more lynchings per capita than all the former Confederate and border states between 1880 and 1930, according to historian Marvin Dunn.

Board members, however, maintained that the new standards — which were overseen by a task force composed of African Americans — align with state requirements put forth by the governor and teach "complete and accurate" histories that teach the horrors of slavery and racism.

The Florida State Capitol building. Joe Sohm/VisionsofAmerica/Getty Images

“Everything is there,” MaryLynn Magar, a DeSantis-appointee to the board. “The darkest parts of our history are addressed, and I’m very proud of the task force. I can confidently say that the DOE and the task force believe that African American history is American history, and that’s represented in those standards.”

Slavery and racism underpinned the history of Florida, where Seminole Indians harbored escaped Southern slaves. That helped prompt the genocidal Seminole Wars, starting with the 1817 invasion of the then-Spanish colony by the U.S. Army under Gen. Andrew Jackson, who became president in 1828.

The curriculum does require teachers to instruct students about “the significance of Fort Mose as the first free African community in the United States and the role it and the Seminole Tribe played in the Underground Railroad.” And students must learn about “role of Florida and larger Gulf Coast region in the War of 1812.”

But it doesn’t specifically require students to learn about the U.S. attempts to exterminate the Seminoles and, when it mentions Andrew Jackson, it says that “students will recognize Andrew Jackson and [Environmental Everglades activist] Marjory Stoneman Douglas as individuals who represent Florida."

During over an hour of public comment at the board meeting, education and civil right activists argued students should be allowed to learn the "full truth" of American history.

"How can our students ever be equipped for the future if they don’t have a full, honest picture of where we’ve come from? Florida’s students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation’s divisions rather than deepen them," Andrew Spar, president of statewide teachers union, The Florida Education Association, said in a statement.

The new standards, which apply for students in kindergarten to 12th grade, follow suit in an ongoing battle over African American education curriculum in Florida schools.

In the spring, the DOE rejected the College Board's Advanced Placement African American Studies course, alleging that it violated state law for including teaching about Black Lives Matter, Black feminism, and reparations.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' education agenda has put forth legislation like the "Stop WOKE Act," restricting classroom discussions of race, gender, and sexuality.

Spar's statement continued: "Gov. DeSantis is pursuing a political agenda guaranteed to set good people against one another, and in the process he’s cheating our kids. They deserve the full truth of American history, the good and the bad."