Conservative Republicans Pan Biden’s Request for More Ukraine Aid

President Joe Biden’s request for Congress to approve another round of U.S. aid to Ukraine met quick resistance from conservative Republicans Thursday afternoon.

“I feel for Ukraine. But we've got so many other challenges now and this administration knows no bounds when it comes to spending the taxpayers' money,” Rep. Ralph Norman told The Messenger in an interview Thursday.

“We're going to try to block anything that doesn't get the basics in place, which are genuine cuts, which are genuine border control, which is genuine energy independence,” the South Carolina Republican added.

Norman and others are adding the multi-billion dollar Ukraine funding request to their list of reasons why they may not support a spending agreement needed to fund the government this fall.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who has already threatened to oppose any spending bill that funds the Department of Homeland Security until the administration takes stronger steps to secure the border, said Biden's latest request "should be a non-starter" for House Republicans.

A majority of congressional Republicans support Congress providing more financial aid to Ukraine, even as many want to cut overall spending. But House conservatives have successfully pushed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to back their positions on other occasions. And McCarthy himself has previously signaled he would oppose emergency spending that exceeds the limits set in the debt limit deal he and Biden brokered earlier this year.

“A Republican-led House will not rubber-stamp any blank-check funding requests; rather, the Administration’s emergency funding requests must be reviewed and scrutinized on their merits consistent with the practice and principles of our majority,” a McCarthy spokesman said in a statement Thursday.

The White House officially asked Congress on Thursday to approve $40 billion in emergency spending for urgent needs that it believes it cannot pay for with money annually appropriated by Congress.

More than half of the requested funding, $24 billion, would fund another round of aid to Ukraine, including weapons and humanitarian assistance, and other allies.

The administration’s request also included $12 billion in relief funding to help U.S. communities recover from disasters like floods, hurricanes and wildfires and $4 billion for border and migration management.

The emergency request comes at a precarious time with less than two months before Congress must approve regular government spending for the next fiscal year — or risk a government shutdown.

Congress is in recess, with the annual funding deadline of Sept. 30 around the corner. Lawmakers may need to attach any emergency spending to the annual spending bills or, more likely, to a stopgap measure that would be needed if those 12 bills are not passed in time.

“There is strong bipartisan support in the Senate for doing more to help our fellow citizens impacted by natural disasters, fight the scourge of fentanyl, and support our partners in Ukraine,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement supporting Biden’s request. “We hope to join with our Republican colleagues this fall to avert an unnecessary government shutdown and fund this critical emergency supplemental request.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was less committal.

"I look forward to carefully reviewing the Administration's request to make sure it is necessary and appropriate to keep America safe, secure our borders, support our allies, and help communities rebuild after disasters," he said in a statement.

But McConnell has consistently expressed support for continued aid to Ukraine, including at an event Wednesday in Kentucky.

"Most of the money that we spend related to Ukraine is actually spent in the U.S., replenishing weapons, more modern weapons — and improving our own military, for what may lie ahead," he said.

But other Republicans have questioned the need for continued spending on Ukraine.

“We still don’t have an accurate accounting of the $113 billion we have already sent to Ukraine,” Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., tweeted. “With the disaster that is taking place on our southern border, why are we even considering this?”

Norman also said distrust of the Biden administration’s ability to manage the funding is among the reasons conservatives are reluctant to spend more.

“I have no confidence that this administration knows what they're doing,” he said.

The bulk of the $113 billion in Ukraine aid Congress has approved to date was emergency funding. But McCarthy indicated in June that he wouldn’t support spending more outside of the normal appropriations process.

Senators at that time had begun discussing using emergency spending to exceed the budget caps set in the debt limit law brokered between McCarthy and Biden to provide more funding for Ukraine and other priorities.

In response, McCarthy said the House would block any such effort and that any new spending on Ukraine would need to fit under the $886 billion budget cap for defense.

“I’m not going to prejudge what some of them [in the Senate] do, but if they think they’re writing a supplemental because they want to go around an agreement we just made, it’s not going anywhere,” McCarthy said.

The Senate Appropriations Committee did not heed McCarthy’s warning and included $13.7 billion in emergency spending — $8 billion for defense and $5.7 billion for non-defense programs — in the bills it approved with bipartisan support last month. Committee leaders have said the emergency spending, which the debt limit law does not prevent, is needed to prevent drastic cuts that the Senate wasn’t party to negotiating.

Senators would likely want to add more emergency spending to accommodate the administration’s request for Ukraine and disaster aid, since they had other designs for the extra $13.7 billion in their bills.

However, Biden's $4 billion request for border management funding is less likely to get bipartisan support in the Senate, where Republicans have repeatedly said they want to see the administration change its border policies before approving increased funding.

"Why would Congress authorize $4 billion to perpetuate the #BidenBorderCrisis?" Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted Thursday.

Senate Republicans have been more open to providing additional aid to Ukraine than House Republicans but a majority of both conferences demonstrated their ongoing support for Kyiv in votes on their respective versions of the annual defense bill.

The House handily rejected an amendment from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to block additional security assistance to Ukraine on a 70-358 vote. Two-thirds of Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the measure, signaling at least some level of interest in providing further aid.

The Senate rejected a measure from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to withhold most U.S. funding to Ukraine until all NATO-member countries meet the alliance’s target for defense spending. It failed, 13-71. Like in the House, two-thirds of the Senate Republicans who voted joined all Democrats in opposing the Ukraine funding restriction.

Conservatives opposed to further Ukraine aid are already pushing for that to be kept separate from the disaster aid, which tends to enjoy more GOP support, especially from Republicans in southern states frequently impacted by hurricanes and floods.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted earlier this week that the administration asking Congress to combine Ukraine and disaster aid is “WRONG and can NOT happen.”

“We should only be funding money to help Americans with disaster relief not forced to vote to fund Ukraine at the same time!” she said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “SEPARATE THE FUNDS because I’m NOT voting to send MORE money to a foreign war to kill MORE people!”

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., likewise suggested the administration should focus more on domestic needs rather than aid to Ukraine.

“Americans are struggling under ‘Bidenomics’, watching a border invasion bring crime & drugs to our communities, and witnessing a corrupt two-tiered justice system, and this President wants billions more $$$ for Ukraine,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Put Americans first.”

Many of the conservatives who oppose further Ukraine funding are allies of former President Donald Trump, whose comments on the war have been all over the map.

At a July 29 rally in Pennsylvania Trump suggested Congress should halt all aid to Ukraine in an effort to pressure the administration to turn over evidence on the Biden family’s foreign business dealings, which House Republicans have been investigating. Those Republicans who don’t participate should face primary challenges, he said.

“Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles … to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden Crime Family’s corrupt business dealings,” Trump said.