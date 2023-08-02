Conservative Media Responds to Latest ‘Troubling’ Trump Charges: ‘Stinks Like Rotten Fish’

Reactions to Donald Trump's latest legal trouble in conservative and right-leaning media ranged from sober realism to passionate defenses of the former president.

Trump's third criminal indictment charges him with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The charges relate to the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post dropped its typical wordplay front page headlines to simply report: "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States."

They reported Trump was being indicted for January 6 and his "election lies."

The Wall Street Journal, also owned by Murdoch's News Corps., headlined their coverage of Trump: "Trump Charged with Election Schemes."

The paper's editorial board meanwhile headlined their own thoughts with: "Another Troubling Trump Indictment." The board wrote that the latest indictment has "dangerous implications" and called Trump's behavior after the 2020 election "deceitful and destructive."

The 2024 hopeful and former president found a number of defenders on Fox News, including in Jesse Watters, who recently became Tucker Carlson's replacement in the 8 p.m. weeknight time slot.

Watters called the indictment from Jack Smith "overkill" and compared it to "political war crimes." He dismissed Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories as "just politics."

The Fox News host also predicted Trump would "unleash hell" if elected in 2024.

"At which point he’ll have to pardon himself immediately, and don’t you think for a second he’s not gonna unleash hell on all of his political enemies. This is only the beginning of politicians putting other politicians and their families in prison. Sad we had to go down this road but this is where we are and now we have to finish it," he said.

Fox News host Sean Hannity suggested it's time to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Are we now living in America where equal justice is dead? The equal application of our laws is a thing of the past? That where the shredding of our Constitution, we're witnessing this in real time, in front of our own eyes? Is it past time to impeach Merrick Garland?" he said.

"Fox & Friends" hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt lightly sparred on Wednesday over Trump.

Doocy said Trump was informed repeatedly by officials that he lost the 2020 presidential election to which Kilmeade replied, "you can't get inside his head!"

"They told him, 'Mr. President, you’ve lost.' The Department of Justice," Doocy said.

"But he didn’t believe it," Earhardt said.

Newsmax's Eric Bolling invited on former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has been reported as one of the co-conspirators in the Trump indictment, and the former president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump to blast the indictment.

Bolling suggested the indictment was politically motivated to target Trump's 2024 campaign.

"They don't care that the timing of this just — it stinks. It stinks like rotten fish," he said.

Fellow Newsmax host Greg Kelly declared the indictment to be a "total sham."

"You don't have to be a lawyer to know this is a total sham," he said. "This is not a legal document. This is totally political."