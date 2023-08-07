Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Proposal - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Proposal

The lawsuit alleges that the plan oversteps the administration’s authority and asks the judge to block it until there is a decision on the case

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Student loan relief has been a key focus for the Biden administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two conservative groups are suing the U.S. Department of Education over President Joe Biden’s latest student loan debt forgiveness proposal, introduced following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the administration’s first plan.

The complaint, filed Friday in Michigan by the Cato Institute and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, calls for the program to be halted until their is a decision on the case.

The new student loan debt forgiveness program forgives $39 billion of federal student loans for more than 804,000 borrowers whose payments weren’t properly counted in the past. 

The suit names Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Richard Cordray, the head of the Federal Student Aid office.

Read More

"The One-Time Account Adjustment is substantively and procedurally unlawful,” the lawsuit alleges. “The Court should declare this forbearance-credit scheme unlawful, set it aside, and enjoin any cancellation of student loans based on it.” 

The Education Department said the suit is a “a desperate attempt from right wing special interests to keep hundreds of thousands of borrowers in debt.”

“We are not going to back down or give an inch when it comes to defending working families,” the department said in a statement.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.