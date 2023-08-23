Conservative Group Club For Growth Launches Ad Hitting GOP Gov. Justice in W.Va.

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is drawing fire from the influential conservative group Club For Growth, which launched an ad on Wednesday taking aim at the GOP leader who is making a for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat.

The ad, which was first shared with The Hill, is a 30-second video called "Deal."

"This is the definition of a swamp," Justice says at the start of the ad.

A narrator then continues: "Jim Justice: The establishment’s handpicked candidate for Senate. Personally recruited by [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell. Private texts, love letters and swamp-stained campaign cash. Payback for the 100K Justice’s family gave to help McConnell? A down payment on Justice’s loyalty. Who knows what deals were cut, but we do know Justice is McConnell’s man, not West Virginia’s."

The $9,000 ad buy is reportedly slated to run on Fox News in West Virginia during and after the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday night.

Club Growth is also backing Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in the Senate GOP primary to face off against Manchin. In July, Club for Growth Action and Protect Freedom PAC said they had given Mooney a $13 million fundraising boost.

Manchin has not yet made an official announcement on whether or not he will seek reelection, but says he will decide later in the year.