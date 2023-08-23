Conservative Group Club For Growth Launches Ad Hitting GOP Gov. Justice in W.Va. - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Conservative Group Club For Growth Launches Ad Hitting GOP Gov. Justice in W.Va.

The $9,000 ad buy is reportedly slated to run on Fox News in West Virginia during and after the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday night

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV – JULY 29: Jim Justice, owner of the Greenbrier Resort, looks over the 18th green during the first round of the Greenbrier Classic on The Old White Course at the Greenbrier Resort on July 29, 2010 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is drawing fire from the influential conservative group Club For Growth, which launched an ad on Wednesday taking aim at the GOP leader who is making a for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat.

The ad, which was first shared with The Hill, is a 30-second video called "Deal."

"This is the definition of a swamp," Justice says at the start of the ad.

A narrator then continues: "Jim Justice: The establishment’s handpicked candidate for Senate. Personally recruited by [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell. Private texts, love letters and swamp-stained campaign cash. Payback for the 100K Justice’s family gave to help McConnell? A down payment on Justice’s loyalty. Who knows what deals were cut, but we do know Justice is McConnell’s man, not West Virginia’s."

The $9,000 ad buy is reportedly slated to run on Fox News in West Virginia during and after the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday night.

Club Growth is also backing Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in the Senate GOP primary to face off against Manchin. In July, Club for Growth Action and Protect Freedom PAC said they had given Mooney a $13 million fundraising boost.

Manchin has not yet made an official announcement on whether or not he will seek reelection, but says he will decide later in the year.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.